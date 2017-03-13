Which colour is best on your walls, as per your zodiac sign?

Capricorns prefer classic and traditional spaces with good-quality objects. The ideal colour for them is black, but they also like grey and brown. Black can stop the impulse to change as it is a colour that reflects isolation. Grey is a colour of evasion and depicts being at the margin or escaping commitments. However, there’s more to these colours than negativity. They also imply stability, generosity and independence.

