Which colour is best on your walls, as per your zodiac sign?

Almost no one meets all the characteristics that define a zodiac sign, but undeniably it influences one’s character, experiences and habits. Subconsciously, people falling under a zodiac sign tend to choose similar colours as it influences their mood in the same way. In this ideabook, we use images of professionally designed rooms to explain which colour should be used on the walls of a room to bring harmony to the zodiac sign of the person who uses it.
Imaginative and sociable, Aquarians love open spaces for receiving guests. They don’t like to abide by rules, so they usually have homes with a little of everything, as they are ruled by the chaotic Uranus. Their preferred colour is turquoise, besides orange, violet and blue.
Sensitive and imaginative, Pisceans love shades that remind them of water, the element of the sign. These colours make them feel calm and peaceful. Blue is a cool, tranquil colour that is associated with intellect. It represents the night as well as the infinite, and is a colour that brings a sense of relaxation. The room in this image, uses two shades of blue with white and vibrant yellow providing a touch of contrast.
Those belonging to the Aries sign love fun and fire. Red is their favourite colour partly because they are ruled by Mars, the red planet. They also like yellow and pink. Red brings self-confidence, courage and an optimistic attitude towards life, and it is a bold colour that is used to attract attention to areas.
Taureans are extremely earthy and prefer colours of the earth, especially green, which is a refreshing and soothing tone. It creates a feeling of comfort and inner peace that balances the spirit. For furniture, they like nothing better than wood. Green is great for improving the functioning of the mind, which includes analysing and memorizing. It is a colour that heals, and is ideal for uplifting the spirit when one is in a bad mood.
Those governed by the Gemini sign are gregarious. They adore spacious and airy rooms with a few pieces of modern furniture. They also love technology. Besides, yellow, which is their favourite colour, they like grey, white and emerald green. Yellow is a bright and cheerful colour that is associated with the intellect. It helps to express feelings and is an ideal colour for getting the mind ready for meditation.
Cancer is the sign of purity, and those born under this sign are usually sensitive and loyal. White, as well as light blue, has a vibration that helps to recharge and nourish the creative spirit. The colour has a protective aura that brings peace and helps to free one’s emotions. However, all white, without some relief provided by another colour to break the monotony, can result in a feeling of isolation and coldness.
The king of the zodiac prefers sumptuous spaces that befit his style. Leos like large, imposing and luxuriously decorated rooms. Orange stimulates the mind and is ideal for study areas or desks. It symbolizes strength of the entity and quest for knowledge, in addition to uplifting the mood and creating a sense of well-being. Another colour that goes well with this sign is purple, which is the colour of royalty.
The meticulous people of the Virgo sign have a fondness for order, cleanliness and neatness, especially when it comes to décor. Their favourite tones are pastels because they all include white in their composition – a colour associated with neatness. They also appreciate earthy tones such as brown and beige.
Librans seek balance and like simple and bare spaces. Rose is a favourite colour of Librans, and they also like green, which represents harmony. Pink is a colour that invites relaxation and influences feelings, making them deeper and encouraging kindness. It symbolizes romanticism, femininity and protection.
The mysterious Scorpio sign enjoys spaces with intense shades, like seen in this bedroom, which emulate their passionate personality. Dark tones with suggestive lighting are perfect for them. Besides red, the other colours that work for the Scorpio sign are black and brown.
The restless Sagittarian prefers simple decoration that is easy to maintain. They like decorative objects that serve a purpose such as reminding them of a trip, and when it comes to choosing a colour, they gravitate towards purple, besides blue, violet and lilac. These shades have a profound effect on the mind. In fact, psychiatrists use them to calm nervous patients or people with mental problems.
Capricorns prefer classic and traditional spaces with good-quality objects. The ideal colour for them is black, but they also like grey and brown. Black can stop the impulse to change as it is a colour that reflects isolation. Grey is a colour of evasion and depicts being at the margin or escaping commitments. However, there’s more to these colours than negativity. They also imply stability, generosity and independence.
