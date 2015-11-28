It is no wonder that people spend so much effort making their homes look nice and presentable because after all homes are cherished. Home is an essential part of our life, it brings us shelter and provides us with a place to rest, work, and play. Having a cherished home means heart and soul has been put into making it a special place. We seek refuge in our homes as our homes provide us with security and a shoulder to lean on so to say.

Today, we are going to take a tour of a home to cherish designed by SwitchOver Studio, interior architects based in Mumbai. This home prides itself in the beautiful little details that makes it come alive as a whole. We hope you will find some inspiration through this tour. Let's check out the house shall we?