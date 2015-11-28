It is no wonder that people spend so much effort making their homes look nice and presentable because after all homes are cherished. Home is an essential part of our life, it brings us shelter and provides us with a place to rest, work, and play. Having a cherished home means heart and soul has been put into making it a special place. We seek refuge in our homes as our homes provide us with security and
a shoulder to lean on so to say.
Today, we are going to take a tour of a home to cherish designed by SwitchOver Studio, interior architects based in Mumbai. This home prides itself in the beautiful little details that makes it come alive as a whole. We hope you will find some inspiration through this tour. Let's check out the house shall we?
This sophisticated living room with its elegant chandeliers and neutral color scheme has a retro charm to it with its velvety red armchairs in 60's inspired design. The white sofas with their black trimmings define the straight lines of the contemporary design present in the living room, while the detailed patterns on the wall highlight the intricacies involved in the overall design.
Notice how the designers have paid special attention to creating lighted up enclaves in the wall to display decorations? Continue to pay attention to details like this to truly appreciate this beautiful home and be inspired by it.
This classy dining area in red is hot and spicy just like how we love our food. The dark red colors blended together with shades of lighter reds create a warm feeling in the dining room. Even the chandeliers match, with their maroon fixtures. The high backs of the dining chairs add to the elegance of this dining set.
Browse through dining room designs here on homify for more ideas and inspiration.
The designers have cleverly created a niche home office space in the living space available by utilizing these beautiful jali inspired panels as dividers. In this way, a
separate room is created for the home office space.
The home office space is equipped with a wooden desk with drawers, a swivel chair, wall mounted cabinets, and a comfy sofa. Smoked glass panels give this space more privacy while also letting in plenty of natural light in.
This bedroom reminds us of the colonial era with its dark green headboard set against wood and the old style red armchair in the corner. There's some things about this bedroom that smells like the past, and some things that give it a fresh, modern look at the same time. For example, the way the bedroom is lighted up reflects its modernity partly. Also the way the glass sliding doors have been dressed up in both sheer curtains and thick, creamy drapery brings us back to this era.
Next, let's have a look at a different kind of bedroom design.
We call it the neutral bedroom because of the off white to paper white color scheme and also because of the way it is decorated. A generic black and white poster hanging on the wall is both mainstream and neutral. It's like turning on the radio and listening to pop music. Hence, this room has a
young feel to it, whereas the room we saw earlier has an
old feel to it. However, what both bedrooms have in common is the perfect blend of masculinity and femininity, making it ideal for partners to share this private space together.
Next, let's have a look at a random spot in the house.
Finally, we spot a cozy little nook in the house. It has a few display shelves, and one main shelf which has stools beneath it, hence a shelf to write on. It is a shelf where simple tasks and activities can be performed in a cozy little corner, it is a hobby corner if you like.
We have come to the end of our tour, and we hope you have enjoyed it as much as we have. For more inspiration and ideas, have a look at a harmonious and comfortable city apartment in Mumbai.