Revamp your brick walls in a creative way

Brick walls have a quaint rustic beauty to them and can never go out of style. Be it a quirky living room in a loft or a bedroom in a quiet country home, a kitchen in a regular apartment or a stairway in an eclectic house, brick walls can revamp any space. While originally made of mud in the middle east and moving to clay by the time they came to west, bricks no longer refer to simple building blocks. Bricks and brick walls are highly stylized these days and can be used in many ways to create different effects. So here's what you should do with your brick walls.
Looking to make the brick wall more masculine? Paint it black or clad it in a dark shade of blue or brown. A dark uneven black brick wall has something very manly about it and is perfect for a bachelor's pad. Innovative lighting will help a dark brick wall look even better. Here's another classic grunge brick wall that has a very masculine feel.
Instead of leaving a brick wall completely exposed try painting it partially, while leaving some parts of it bare showing the uneven surface underneath. This will create a rustic yet stylish peek a boo brick wall that will have a distressed modern appeal like the one here designed by TORRES ESTUDIO ARQUITECTURA INTERIOR.
To enhance the texture more than the burnt colour of the bricks paint it white. Painting it white will also help the space look larger, without cement the white colour will still highlight the uneven surface of the brick wall underneath and keep its simple and beautiful
If you want to go for the classic unpainted brick wall in your home, use contrasting bricks of multiple colours instead of just sticking to one shade of bricks throughout. The varied burnt colours of the bricks will lend a more vibrant look to the brick wall, while keeping its traditional charm intact.
Those who love unfinished surfaces, exposed walls can give a Mediterranean rustic twist to the brick wall in their home by using faded unevenly shaped bricks in a light colour. This faded rustic cream wall is a perfect example of a beautiful rustic Mediterranean wall can change the mood of a room.
Using industrial looking furniture or appliances with a brick wall can accentuate it's factory feel. The brick and metal barbecue here looks like an industrial coal pit and merges well with the brick wall behind. It is a classic example of how industrial looking equipment can change the feel of a regular brick wall.
