Easy tricks to make your home Vastu Shastra friendly

Lighting as per Vastu should first and most importantly be adequate. Inadequate lighting leads to imbalances in a home according to Vastu rules. Also lighting in the bedroom should be soothing and should use delicate textures to promote harmony. Lamps and lights positioned along the north and east walls are considered positive, as light emanating from the north-east represents approaching prosperity.

Here are 5 unique lamps to brighten up a room.