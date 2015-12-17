6 Tricks to enliven up a small square bedroom

A small square bedroom is the most common kind of bedroom that one finds in a modern home. It is a compact option in a shrinking home, but just because it's small it needn't be boring. A square bedroom unlike an unevenly shaped bedroom has the advantage of being balanced and this balance can be used to one's benefit. Here are 6 tips to liven up a small square bedroom.
If the bedroom is small and square try livening up one of the walls, in particular the one right behind the bed with some interesting wall decor. A bright colour and some funky wall art will help to create a fabulous feature wall which will change the mood of the bedroom. This beautiful teal wall designed by LABZONA is the perfect example of how wall decor can make a small bedroom look fantastic.
If painting a wall sounds too tedious, then simply add a bright wallpaper to one of the walls in a small bedroom to make it look more lively. A sunny wallpaper like the yellow and white zig zag striped one like here can brighten up any dull bedroom. Add a few contrasting wall decor items and this bright wall will be the cynosure in the eyes of everyone. Here's a more mellow floral wallpaper for those who have a subtle understated style.
Opt for vivid decor to brighten up a small square bedroom. While opting for brightly coloured furniture, curtains and painting like the one's here, be careful to balance it out with a generous doze of white walls, ceiling and floors. Opt for neutral lighting if the furniture and other elements in the bedroom are in vivid juicy colours.
The most classic way to enhance a small square bedroom is to make it all white. An all white bedroom like the one here, where everything is white from the walls to ceiling, floor to bed, curtains to other furniture, creates a snowy winter wonderland feel. Using only white makes the small bedroom look larger and lends it a serene classy look. Here's a rustic all white bedroom for those who want a more homely white option.
Use natural materials like wood, wicker, coir, cotton and jute. These materials unlike plastic or metal make a room look more warm, comfortable and inviting. The square bedroom here utilizes natural materials wonderfully to create a warm ambience. The wooden four poster bed, white cotton curtains, jute headboard and coir stool all help to create a happy Mediterranean ambience in this tiny room.
One of the simplest ways to liven up a small bedroom is to turn one of the walls into a bookshelf. Whether it's made of wood or plastic, opt for white coloured shelves with a white background because a dark wooden bookshelf will make the room look small and cramped. Also colourful books and souvenirs will stand out well against a white backdrop.
