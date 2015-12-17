6 Important aspects to have in a new kitchen

A kitchen is obviously a place where one cooks, but it's more than that. It's a place where a couple spends some time together preparing a meal after a long day at work, it's a place where mothers pass on recipes to daughters and sons, it is where experiments sometimes fail and at other times leave one with a eureka moment. So buying a new kitchen is no easy feat. One is not just buying a new place to cook, but a new place to create memories. So don't rush into buying a new kitchen without considering these 6 important things first.
One can desire any kind of a kitchen but whatever design one chooses is dictated first and foremost by the space at one's disposal. Is there space for a big kitchen with a dining area or a small modular kitchen? More space will allow one to have more appliances and cabinets in the kitchen, while a cramped space may need one to go with more retractable and foldable things and less appliances.
No matter how big or small the space, the look of the kitchen is finally decided by the style that one chooses to go with. The walls, ceiling, cabinets, tiles, everything is decided by the style one is most comfortable with. So ask yourself what is your style? Is it rustic like this kitchen designed by PERIMETRO CUCINE or is modern like this one designed by ROSELIND WILSON DESIGN or is it something else? Once the style has been decided everything else will fall into place easily.
Apart from the style, one should also finalize ahead what materials one would like to use in the kitchen. The materials to be used are of course based on the style, for example wooden cabinets are better suited for a country style kitchen, while laminate covered cabinets look good in a modern kitchen. But while choosing the materials maintenance should also be kept in mind. For example a tiled counter top is easier to maintain in a rustic kitchen than a wooden one, even though both suit the theme.
Another important factor to consider is the desired size of the counter top vis-a-vis the space available. Some people like to have a big square counter top in the middle of the kitchen, while others are satisfied with a narrow counter top along a wall. Some may want to experiment and go for a small funky counter top like this one designed by KÜCHENGALERIA OSSWALD GMBH, others may insist on a more spacious option.
One of the most important things to consider before buying a new kitchen is also the amount of storage that one needs. Is it a kitchen for a big family or a tiny kitchen for two? Is there a lot cutlery to keep or is it a basic kitchen that is just used for dinner? Whatever be the storage needs, the cabinets and drawers should be fashioned accordingly. Opting for a modular kitchen helps to utilize space better and provides one with more storage options.
Last but not the least consider the number and kind of appliances that would be kept in the kitchen. A kitchen like this one here with a double door fridge, chimney, microwave and four stove tops will obviously be designed differently than a kitchen where only a single stove top and a single door fridge will be fitted in. The layout of the kitchen, the size and number of the cabinets too is affected by the number and type of appliances.
Here are 5 Colourful kitchens for Indian homes.