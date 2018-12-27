Lighting is one of the most important aspects of interior design. It sets the mood and makes everything shiny and pretty. What many people don't realize is that lighting is actually an art form and a skill that can be perfected. Today we would like to discuss some tips on how to light up your personal style in lighting. Some of the topics related to lighting that we will discuss are such as the art of placement, light sources, light fixtures, interior styles, lighting trends, and lighting of the future.

Let's browse through some of these ideas and hopefully they will shine a light for us. We hope you will find some useful tips in this idea guide.