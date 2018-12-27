Lighting is one of the most important aspects of interior design. It sets the mood and makes everything shiny and pretty. What many people don't realize is that lighting is actually an art form and a skill that can be perfected. Today we would like to discuss some tips on how to light up your personal style in lighting. Some of the topics related to lighting that we will discuss are such as the art of placement, light sources, light fixtures, interior styles, lighting trends, and lighting of the future.
Let's browse through some of these ideas and hopefully they will shine a light for us. We hope you will find some useful tips in this idea guide.
When it comes to light fixtures, it's your turn to be creative. You can use just about anything as light fixtures including bird cages like the one featured in this picture. The popular trend of 2015 is to use light fixtures with elements of copper in it. The rustic, old charm of copper is stealing hearts everywhere again.
This beautiful living room is designed by Tato Design, architects based in Tokyo, Japan.
Good lighting doesn't just depend on the type of lighting, but where and how it is placed as well. Many times we do not get the light where we need it most because it is not placed properly. So, it is important to do a bit of planning first. Decide which areas require bright lights and which areas you would prefer with dim lights.
The way the lights have been placed in this picture makes it look more like an art installment, and also the fact that it is placed under the stairs suggests that the lighting serves an aesthetic purpose rather than a real functional need.
The source of lighting to light up a room can come from various types of lighting. You can use pendant lamps hanging from the ceiling, spotlights on the ceiling, floor lamps, or lights installed into the walls itself like we see in this picture. The best way is to use different kinds of lighting. This way the whole room is lighted up evenly.
The popular trend these days is to use energy-saving LED lighting as it is more environmentally friendly, and can save money on energy in the long-run. Colored lights, especially in blue or purple, are a hot trend as well.
There are many different interior styles when it comes to lighting such as minimalist, rustic, and so on. The style featured in this picture is the industrial style. The industrial style has a raw appeal—the wires and bulbs are naked, this is the essence of the industrial design.
Browse through lighting designs here on homify for more ideas and inspiration.
The lighting trends for 2015 see a huge comeback when it comes to pendant lamps and chandeliers. Vintage lamps like the one pictured here are also shining bright this year.
The lamp pictured here is picture perfect in a sense with the old school camera and a tripod as its frame. This piece can also be considered statement lighting as it is artistic and makes a speaks out for something as well.
How does the lighting of the look like? Well, this is one example pictured here. The design unconventional and unusual for lamps in our era. It seems to be going one step further than the industrial design, not being only naked, but actually flaunting the skeleton as well.
We hope you learned something new from this idea guide. For more related ideas and inspiration, have a look at elegant lighting ideas for your dining room.