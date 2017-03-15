15 fabulous ideas to illuminate your beautiful garden

The beautiful garden, usually bustling with life under sunlight, becomes dull as the evening descends. Nothing can replace the brightness of the sun. But, we the professionals of Homify can help you in brightening up the garden in the evenings too. Switch on the lights and spend the relaxed evenings in the romantic ambiance of your garden.

There are many impressive ways to light up the green area of your house: floor lighting, wall lighting, hanging lamps, fairy lights, LED lights, water-resistant lamps, spot lights… the list goes on. Instead of telling about the lights, why not just see it. We have brought for you a collection of 15 fabulous images of lighting the gardens to make it look beautiful even in the evenings. Have a look and choose one for your garden.