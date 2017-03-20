12 closet designs that can be custom built to your taste

The bedroom closet is used for multiple purposes besides storing clothes and accessories making it the most essential piece of furniture after bed. Depending on materials and design a closet can become the center of attraction and appreciation whether it is located in the dressing area or bedroom. Most homes today have built in closets within the walls of bedrooms and dressing rooms to save floor space. Depending on requirement closets can be purchased and fitted into empty spaces in the bedroom or can be custom built at the site and fitted across the walls with different types of doors and shelves.

In this ideabook we shall explore designs of 12 closets that can be easily created by a professional carpenter on site and arranged in the place of your choice.