Fantastic furnishings in Brazil

It's not an exaggeration to say that almost every piece of furniture in this Brazilian home from Rodrigo Maia Arquitetura is fascinating and worthy of comment. Indeed, we only say almost due to the likelihood that some nondescript functional items must have slipped in somewhere along the way; in reality, none seem to be clearly in evidence, at least not in these images.

This is a home built on a hyper-awareness of contemporary design, a retro flair and, above all, a real sense of fun. It's also a home that adeptly answers the question how many unbelievably cool chairs can you fit under one roof?

The answer: more than you might expect. Many, many more.