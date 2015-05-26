homify 360°: Dutch Contemporary Home

Building homes of modern architectural style alongside traditional homes can be the cause of division amongst people. Designed incorrectly, a new modern home can not only look displeasing in isolation, but it can also cause a degradation to the integrity and appeal of the existing buildings. Done correctly a new home can settle nicely alongside its historical counterparts.
Today at homify, we take you to a quiet suburban street in the city of Leuven, in The Netherlands where a new home of contemporary style has been been built as apart of a series of attached traditional houses. Despite being of a contemporary design, the architects from das studio have somehow managed to achieve a fantastic outcome. Keep reading to see how they pulled it off.
As a whole, the streetscape remains intact due to the new home maintaining the same setback distance from the footpath as the other homes. In isolation, the new homes minimalist design is surprisingly sophisticated. The blank brick wall is devoid of any detailing resulting in a greater appreciation for the homes symmetrical edge. The decision to use bricks as the material of choice is a sympathetic response to the homes location.
As with the exterior of the residence, the living spaces were designed to keep a focus upon symmetrical shapes. Shades of white cream and grey dominate the room with an introduction of bolder colour coming from the blue sliding doors.
The muted colour scheme of the home becomes more obvious in the kitchen. A long wall of grey handle less cabinets give the kitchen a sleek minimalist look. Despite the kitchen being filled with high quality appliances they're stored away neatly and out of sight.
The design studio at das focused upon creating a feeling of openness and freedom for its clients. Open planned kitchen, living and dining areas are separated by a minor supporting wall. Outdoor areas are connected by glazed retractable doors that can be opened up effortlessly.
Internally there's a tangible light and airy feel thanks to those retractable doors. Views of the freshly landscaped garden are always on show thanks to the glazing that extends across the entire rear section. The garden outside is a great place to relax without ever needing to leave the property.
