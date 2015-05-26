homify 360°: Dutch Contemporary Home

Building homes of modern architectural style alongside traditional homes can be the cause of division amongst people. Designed incorrectly, a new modern home can not only look displeasing in isolation, but it can also cause a degradation to the integrity and appeal of the existing buildings. Done correctly a new home can settle nicely alongside its historical counterparts.

Today at homify, we take you to a quiet suburban street in the city of Leuven, in The Netherlands where a new home of contemporary style has been been built as apart of a series of attached traditional houses. Despite being of a contemporary design, the architects from das studio have somehow managed to achieve a fantastic outcome. Keep reading to see how they pulled it off.