11 Trendy ideas to spruce up the accent wall

If you are bored and weary of your, more than a decade old, home interior and are looking for some interesting and hassle-free options, then you have found just the right article for the day. You can re-invent the freshness and style of your room by focusing on just one wall. The accent wall, as its called, can bring in a new texture and color into your room decor.

Go beyond the idea of simply painting a wall with a coordinating color and try something trendy. Here are a few selected ideas, from the pool of many, to inspire you to spruce up that old accent wall of your room.