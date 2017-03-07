9 quick and easy ideas to re-decorate your living room

It gets hard at times to keep-up with the aging decor of the living room, the living room where you have spent countless days watching TV and relaxing. But its tough to take that big decision of redoing the complete interior's in context of our busy lives and limited budgets. That's when small changes come to your rescue.
Here are 9 easy ideas to tweak your imagination and help you re-decorate your living room. Make sure to have a theme in mind and accordingly you can color coordinate the different living room elements.
Change the throw pillows and add some color and pattern to your living me. It is one the easiest and most impactful ways to re-decorate your living room without spending a lot of money. For maximum effect, make sure to play with pillow sizes, shades and patter. This little idea will make your living more vibrant and cosy.
Create a wow factor by hanging an over-sized beautiful piece of art in the living room. You can go on to paint one on your own or buy one from a flea market at very reasonable price. This will add color and character to your living room with a unique story to tell.
Greenery is one of the best ways to breath life into a space. Discover the many indoor plants and enhance the room decor with the green. You can add style by carefully selecting the pot that goes well with the theme.
Move you furniture around and re-orient the pieces for some extra space, improved functionality and ease of movement. Arrange the furniture to facilitate cosy conversations such that people seated can see each other. A L-shaped sofa arrangement goes a great way in achieving this while saving a lot of space, but its always suggested to understand hour living room plan and arrange furniture accordingly.
Add a rug to your living room decor for some warmth and space delineation. You can go for neutral toned rug or a pattern rug or might lay your hand over a antique rug in a flea market. Choose that compliments your theme and let the rug infuse some texture and color into the room.
The white roller blinds in this living room give an ethereal look to it. Curtains are instrumental in giving the ultimate touch to your living room decor. Changing the curtains alone can make a huge difference. The options are many and you can experiment with a lively pattern or a simple sheer or a muted pastel or a rich hue to transform your home in no time. Here are some curtain ideas to make your home perfect and how to drape them.
Neatly arrange and organise the sculptures, books, artifacts, storage boxes, china crockery or plant pots to create a display unit. You can use this unit as a space separator or as a display wall. This will add color and also accessorise the living room.
Replace the boring lights and add some warmth and charm to your living room with interesting pendent lights or a trendy lamp. Good lighting will enhance the ambience of the room and make you feel cosy.
Buy some accessories for your living room to give a final touch to the complete makeover process. A coffee table is a must to make the space more comfortable followed by secondary accessories like candles, a glazed pottery, a sculpture, flower pots and a mirror. All these essentials will transform your living room to being perfect again.
