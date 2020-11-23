10 pictures of U shaped kitchens ideal for Indian homes

A standard U shaped kitchen is among the most versatile designs as it keeps everything within easy reach whether the region is small or large. These kitchens are usually designed with work-spaces on three sides with cabinets below them with one of the parallel sides longer than the other. The longer end which sometimes becomes a galley usually contains the washing area or breakfast bar.

Whether U-shaped kitchens are located in large or small areas they provide plenty of work space and are safe as they have a single entry and exit point. Planning the layout is relatively easy in U shaped kitchens as it allows room for flexibility and symmetry. Here are 10 creative U shaped kitchen designs that can be applied to Indian homes whether it is being renovated or under construction.