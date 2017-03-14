10 ideas to make the entrance of your house look modern

When you want to modernize your home to give it a new look or a more contemporary appearance, it’s a good idea to start with the entrance as it’s the first thing that people will love about your house.

You’ll find thousands of options for remodelling an entrance, whether it’s to make it more modern or give it a rustic touch that brings a cosy look, or a simple change in colour to make it brighter. If you are willing to experiment, by changing the door or using bold colours or new materials, you can completely transform the look of your residence.

In this ideabook, we present 10 ideas for refreshing the entrance of your house to bring a contemporary style without losing out on warmth so that it has a welcoming feel for visitors. Join us as we take you through the options.