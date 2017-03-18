Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

12 pictures of houses from Mumbai

Ruqaiyya Hussain Ruqaiyya Hussain
Curb Appeal Ideas, Simran Kohli Simran Kohli Modern garden
Loading admin actions …

When we plan to build our houses, we all aim to collect as many inspirations and home designs as possible. As a homeowner, we want our house to look best and attractive. Moreover, the aim of collecting many inspirations is to amalgamate the best features from different houses and make them into one to implement at our site.

What else could be a better place to gather inspiration than the very own and most architecturally advanced city from India, Mumbai? Small housing, villas, bungalows and what not- you can find all sort of houses in this city, and this is what makes it our favorite spot to pick up house facades and images for you. Through this idea book, we present you a gallery of house architectures from Mumbai that are breathtaking and worth looking at. Scroll down to have a look at them.

1. Earthy family house in Bungalow style made for a decent family

Exteriors & Façades ARK Reza Kabul Architects Pvt. Ltd. Minimalist houses
ARK Reza Kabul Architects Pvt. Ltd.

Exteriors & Façades

ARK Reza Kabul Architects Pvt. Ltd.
ARK Reza Kabul Architects Pvt. Ltd.
ARK Reza Kabul Architects Pvt. Ltd.

2. Beautiful bedroom with a curved wall, high rise curtains and beautiful ambiance worth looking.

Bridal Room, Mumbai., SDA designs SDA designs Eclectic style bedroom
SDA designs

Bridal Room, Mumbai.

SDA designs
SDA designs
SDA designs

3. Another brilliant interior house image from Mumbai. A bedroom with simple design, classic wardrobe design and floating bed.

MR. AKHILESH CHAUBE'S RESIDENCE, NEX LVL DESIGNS PVT. LTD. NEX LVL DESIGNS PVT. LTD.
NEX LVL DESIGNS PVT. LTD.

MR. AKHILESH CHAUBE'S RESIDENCE

NEX LVL DESIGNS PVT. LTD.
NEX LVL DESIGNS PVT. LTD.
NEX LVL DESIGNS PVT. LTD.

4. A hallway that look unimaginable and harder to get but is simple and quite sophisticated for regular housing style.

open kitchen iSTUDIO Architecture Eclectic style kitchen Furniture,Couch,Building,Wood,Plant,Lighting,Table,Houseplant,Interior design,Picture frame
iSTUDIO Architecture

open kitchen

iSTUDIO Architecture
iSTUDIO Architecture
iSTUDIO Architecture

5. A house for a big family with a brilliant external architecture and smart house plan with ample of open spaces.

Kavardhara Villa , Inscape Designers Inscape Designers Modern houses
Inscape Designers

Kavardhara Villa

Inscape Designers
Inscape Designers
Inscape Designers

6. White defines class and serenity. This hallway or library room from a Mumbai house is truly magical.

white n black study iSTUDIO Architecture Modern study/office
iSTUDIO Architecture

white n black study

iSTUDIO Architecture
iSTUDIO Architecture
iSTUDIO Architecture


7. A holiday house interior image from Mumbai were you can see a bed right besides a big window.

Lonavala Holiday Home , Rakeshh Jeswaani Interior Architects Rakeshh Jeswaani Interior Architects Eclectic style bedroom
Rakeshh Jeswaani Interior Architects

Lonavala Holiday Home

Rakeshh Jeswaani Interior Architects
Rakeshh Jeswaani Interior Architects
Rakeshh Jeswaani Interior Architects

8. A house from Juhu area of Mumbai. Look how the coffee table is regenerated from old furniture and the metallic hanging lamps.

Residential - Juhu, Nitido Interior design Nitido Interior design Rustic style living room Solid Wood Wood effect
Nitido Interior design

Residential—Juhu

Nitido Interior design
Nitido Interior design
Nitido Interior design

9. Grand Villa for a living- If you are in search for something that is adorable, functional yet budget friendly then this house architecture from outside is worth looking it.

AA Villa, Atelier Design N Domain Atelier Design N Domain Modern houses
Atelier Design N Domain

AA Villa

Atelier Design N Domain
Atelier Design N Domain
Atelier Design N Domain

10. A hallway designed in the corridor area of the house. Narrow, functional and smartly planned, everything blends in well in this area.

Residential - Marine Drive, Nitido Interior design Nitido Interior design Living roomSofas & armchairs Cotton Grey
Nitido Interior design

Residential—Marine Drive

Nitido Interior design
Nitido Interior design
Nitido Interior design

11. Another image of a living room from Mumbai house. The giant white tiles on floor and colorful ceiling complement each other.

INTERIOR DESIGNERS IN KHARGHAR DELECON DESIGN COMPANY Modern living room Plywood Beige interior designers
DELECON DESIGN COMPANY

INTERIOR DESIGNERS IN KHARGHAR

DELECON DESIGN COMPANY
DELECON DESIGN COMPANY
DELECON DESIGN COMPANY

12. A giant bedroom from a bungalow set up in Mumbai area. The decor as well as the wall textures are amazing.

GRANDE, AAMRAPALI BHOGLE AAMRAPALI BHOGLE Classic style bedroom Wood Beige
AAMRAPALI BHOGLE

GRANDE

AAMRAPALI BHOGLE
AAMRAPALI BHOGLE
AAMRAPALI BHOGLE

Hope you can find something of your interest from this gallery. If not, please leave your comments below!

Also see: Pictures of houses from Bangalore

15 Pictures of wooden cupboards for your home
Leave your comments and feedbacks below!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks