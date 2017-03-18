12 pictures of houses from Mumbai

When we plan to build our houses, we all aim to collect as many inspirations and home designs as possible. As a homeowner, we want our house to look best and attractive. Moreover, the aim of collecting many inspirations is to amalgamate the best features from different houses and make them into one to implement at our site.

What else could be a better place to gather inspiration than the very own and most architecturally advanced city from India, Mumbai? Small housing, villas, bungalows and what not- you can find all sort of houses in this city, and this is what makes it our favorite spot to pick up house facades and images for you. Through this idea book, we present you a gallery of house architectures from Mumbai that are breathtaking and worth looking at. Scroll down to have a look at them.