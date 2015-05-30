homify 360°: A Japanese Shell House

Our last snapshot within the Shell Home is of the clients children sitting happily on the staircase. Also from this angle, we can begin to appreciate the craftsmanship involved in the carpentry of the staircase. There's so much to love about the staircase—it truly is the feature of the living area.

Overall, because of the thoughtfulness of the Shell Homes design, it is almost impossible not to feel a sense of warmth and comfort. The perfect home for a young family.

Don't worry, there is more innovative Japanese design to see. Click the link below to see inside the Grid House.

The Grid House—Japan