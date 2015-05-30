homify 360°: A Japanese Shell House

It's time take to a surprise trip to Japan for a tour of a very unique home. Introducing the Shell House from renown designers at Architect Show ltd co. The Shell House can be described as being of bold minimalism design but retaining a definable Japanese edge. There have been no compromises with the design of this home with every detail and finish of the highest quality. So, let's begin our tour of the Shell House!
Sitting in a quiet residential area is the Shell House. There's a sense of boldness to the exterior of the house thanks to its striking simplicity. This simplicity acts as a means of enhancing the unique shapes and strong lines of the buildings façade. In particular, notice how the entire façade is almost completely windowless, with the only transparent element coming from the slim window on the far right of the top floor. Like the rest of the house, the landscaping is reserved with four small trees lining the front and each being showcased by upward facing ground lighting.
Entrance to the home is made by passing underneath the exteriors stunning timber clad. Stained in a gorgeous dark shade, the grains of the timber help bring a natural look to the entrance and contrasts to the greys of the concrete that surrounds it.
The experience of walking through the Shell House is something special. Living areas in the home are deliberately open and light thanks to the generous use of glazing and openings. There is a clear minimalist inspiration present within the home that's evident by the simple and limited furnishings.
Architect Show ltd co have marked their signature design style by their clever use of timber which is prominent all throughout the home. We especially love the vertical wood slates used for the staircase barrier.
Emerging into the outdoor area, we can see the strong lines that are present at the front façade of the home are also present here. A beautiful, blank white rendered exterior, along with the defining concrete creates an overall muted appearance to the area. The line of hedges that border the property bring much needed greenery and also act as a natural way of providing privacy from neighbours.
Back inside, a shared dining area and kitchen area is the meeting point for the family. Seating for the table is very unique with a long leather couch on one side and two armchair style seats on the other. These comfy seats ensure that diners enjoy their food in the ultimate comfort.
Looking closer at the kitchen the high quality finishes are there for all to see. Notice how the colours of the timber is picked up on in the grey and brown tones of the kitchen cabinetry, but keeping the space from feeling too dark is the internal courtyard. An internal courtyard is typical of Japanese homes, and is fantastic for creating a naturally healthy living environment.
Our last snapshot within the Shell Home is of the clients children sitting happily on the staircase. Also from this angle, we can begin to appreciate the craftsmanship involved in the carpentry of the staircase. There's so much to love about the staircase—it truly is the feature of the living area.
Overall, because of the thoughtfulness of the Shell Homes design, it is almost impossible not to feel a sense of warmth and comfort. The perfect home for a young family.
