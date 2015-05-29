Japanese flavour in the home

Extraordinary, different, and a little bit mysterious—there's something about Japanese design that always manages to thrill and inspire. The influence of Japanese design is far reaching with many of the western worlds greatest architects such as Frank Lloyd Wright, Richard Neutra, and Antonin Raymond being heavily by Japanese design in their careers. Likewise, home owners from around the world are introducing the flavour of the Orient in their homes.
At homify, we aim to reveal how easy it can be to introduce some Japanese flavour in your home. Whether it's a subtle inclusion such as piece of art, or a complete Japanese inspired renovation, continue reading to see what's possible.
Modern oriental furniture is identifiable by its simple sophisticated look. Take a look at this couch and footstool duo which brings a natural feel to this living space. The choice of olive green fabric and the light timber framing make a fantastic combination.
Even in homes without outdoor areas it's still possible to add much needed nature to a room. Pot plants have long been a popular inclusion in the home, and it makes sense choosing a Japanese inspired plant. Defined as being deliberately simple, a typical Japanese plant is carefully selected to represent a united whole. For example, a plant will be paired with a pot that echoes similar traits such as its shape or colour.
An important aspect of Japanese architecture is the idea of man made structures retaining a strong connection with their natural surrounds. Even in the most ultra-modern Japanese architecture there's always an effort to maintain this. For those considering a home renovation, or even a new build, consider designing a home that incorporates the open internal courtyards made famous by Japanese homes.
So what are the characteristics of a Japanese courtyard? Typically they're small in size and are placed in the centre of the home, and act as a pathway between different rooms. Filled with shade tolerant plants the courtyard provides a private natural setting in even the most urbanised areas.
Patterned tiles are always a great additions to consider in a bathroom or kitchen renovation. Designers and home improver's alike are becoming more confident to explore the options available to them. Neglected in the past, the Japanese patterned tiles are making a resurgence in homes from around the world. These tiles are vibrant in colour but maintain a sense of sophistication. Their pattern evokes thoughts towards traditional Japanese pottery.
Dressing screens were once a popular bedroom item in the past, but in recent years have made an unexpected revival. Don't feel limited to the typical European dressing screen. Oriental inspired dressing screens are arguably more interesting and beautiful compared to their European equivalents. This particular screen design is from lace furniture and would make a fantastic inclusion in a bedroom.
Consider a Japanese paper pendant light in a room that is in need of illumination and a unique touch. Notice how this three-dimension light from rin crossing is in the shape of the moon and is completely seamless. The piece creates a soft and warm light which makes people feel relaxed and cosy.
Finally, an option for those who might have an unappreciated outdoor space. Perhaps it's time to turn an unloved garden into a Japanese inspired retreat. Symbolism, reduced scale, and borrowed view are the three defining principles of Japanese landscape gardening. Here the wood bark is used to symbolise rivers and their flow. In this garden there's plenty of shaped greenery and rock features that gives the garden an authentic feel.
