Japanese flavour in the home

Extraordinary, different, and a little bit mysterious—there's something about Japanese design that always manages to thrill and inspire. The influence of Japanese design is far reaching with many of the western worlds greatest architects such as Frank Lloyd Wright, Richard Neutra, and Antonin Raymond being heavily by Japanese design in their careers. Likewise, home owners from around the world are introducing the flavour of the Orient in their homes.

At homify, we aim to reveal how easy it can be to introduce some Japanese flavour in your home. Whether it's a subtle inclusion such as piece of art, or a complete Japanese inspired renovation, continue reading to see what's possible.