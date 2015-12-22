6 tips to a colourful Indian home

Pink sometimes has a trail of pre-conceived ideas attached to it, where pink could be only for little girls or only appropriate when on a flower. These thoughts are magnificently disproved here with this image of a cosy living room. The walls have been painted a bright and vivacious fuchsia tint that bring an exotic and extravagant atmosphere to this room. The rest of the room items and colours blend well with these walls and ceiling. This design has been made possible by Mumbai based Interface.