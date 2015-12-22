6 tips to a colourful Indian home

For all intents and purposes, colours are an important part of life. Everyday, Nature displays astoundingly beautiful shades of every possible colour for all to see and enjoy. Mankind has always been inspired by the surrounding environment. That statement is tried and true when the design inspiration of a room is based on a space alive with all colours. Here are a few ideas related to multicoloured room designs.
It has been said that certain colours bring a number of emotional responses. When all colours are present, as shown in this picture, it breathes fun and enjoyment. This kitchen has everything to make anyone who stands in it happy and truly invigorated. The tints of orange, bright green, metallic turquoise, raspberry red and many more complete the colours of the rainbow. A happy kitchen for happy cooking!
This picture presents the idea that there is always a funky way to decorate a room. The designers brought in furniture with hints of pastel colours here and there. The main feature and attraction of this room is the multitude of ceiling lamps that are lit with colour and cool lamp shades. Even the connecting electrical wires of these ceiling lamps are of great colourfulness. This is quite the lively space to be in.
For a spirited room decor, the designer of this tropical room has chosen specific items that are anything but dull. The groovy multicoloured chair is in perfect harmony with its charming surroundings. The different tones of this chair are brought back with the the amusing parrot figurine, the light yellow pineapple, the turquoise side table, the lace-like wallpaper and the cute, colourful flower print ceiling lamp.
Many tints implemented into a space do not always have to be intense and all over the place. That is proven true with the design of this eating area. The agreeable and soft coral hue in this image brings life and vibrancy to this room. The coral colour tone is the main element present in this room and its beauty is augmented by the complementary shades contained in this eating area.
Pink sometimes has a trail of pre-conceived ideas attached to it, where pink could be only for little girls or only appropriate when on a flower. These thoughts are magnificently disproved here with this image of a cosy living room. The walls have been painted a bright and vivacious fuchsia tint that bring an exotic and extravagant atmosphere to this room. The rest of the room items and colours blend well with these walls and ceiling. This design has been made possible by Mumbai based Interface.