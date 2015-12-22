Eclectic hanging and lighting designs for the home

For touch of fun and vibrant energy in a room, an eclectic design will surely live up to the challenge. Sometimes only one eclectic piece is needed to to obtain the desired decorative effect. Since lighting is an essential part of every room in a house or a flat, installing a statement piece will literally transform the vibe of the room. Here are some ideas to inspire all.
For this image, the designing firm, Studio Noun, has thought of literally hanging a garden from the ceiling. An angled wooden branch hanging from the ceiling holds a variety of plant types and at different heights. This quite original idea brings a breath of fresh air and truly enlivens the room this hanging garden is in. A few splashes of green will go a long way in any and every room.
The lamp shown in this picture has been made with a romantic and vintage feel. This lamp is entirely covered with a soft eggshell white colour toned thread. It is a innovative way to reinvent the classic table lamp because it brings a light and calming touch to the room. Also, its neutral tint can be matched to any other shade in the colour spectrum.
For a colourful and lively setting, creativity must be considered and implemented. This room is the ultimate representation of life in all its glory and vibrancy. This unique room is crowned by a stunning set of hanging lightbulbs and multicoloured birdhouses. This idea breathes vitality and fun: it is sure to be a unique decorative and lighting piece.
Here is a quirky and very special piece that is lit and tooled up! This is a creative and unordinary way to light up a room. All the various pieces that make this hanging lighting fixture have been painted white which helps in letting the natural and artificial lights travel throughout the room. This stands as a magnificent centrepiece and will surely be a conversation starter.
The superb dining room shown in this picture is an agreeable and elegant way to enjoy a meal. This room is adorned with beautiful ceiling light fixtures that are made of different shades of white and pink paper. One might notice how the designers have chosen to focus the attention on the pink paper lamps since the entire room is composed of earthy colour tones like grey and beige except for the red glasses that promote the pink eclectic overhead lighting.