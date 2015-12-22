Stunning home interiors with recycled wood

In our ever-changing world, trends come and go. There is however, one trend that has remained which is to recycle. This theme is present more than ever now and many clever ways have been created to reuse, to recycle and to give a new purpose to old outdated objects. The most important principle behind recycling is that there is a need to use what has already been built to slow down overconsumption. Here are a few wood pallet recycling ideas that will brighten every room of the house and help one's ecological footprint.