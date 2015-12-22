Stunning home interiors with recycled wood

In our ever-changing world, trends come and go. There is however, one trend that has remained which is to recycle. This theme is present more than ever now and many clever ways have been created to reuse, to recycle and to give a new purpose to old outdated objects. The most important principle behind recycling is that there is a need to use what has already been built to slow down overconsumption. Here are a few wood pallet recycling ideas that will brighten every room of the house and help one's ecological footprint.
This image of a dining room shows how useful wooden crates and wood pallets can be. A very essential element that must represent in a dining room is its storage options. This room has an abundance of storage space where one area is overflowing with lush green plants that bring colour and life to this room. Also the nice tint of natural wood is omnipresent in this room, which creates a lighter tone to this space.
This image has everything ingenious recycling could ask for. A wood pallet couch holds buoyant red and fun monochrome printed cushioning. The living room table has also been built out of wooden pallets of the same tint as the sofa. Then, the attention can be brought over to the colourful inordinately placed crates that stand proudly in this living room. This design has been made possible by Interiordave.
This room shows how wooden crates can have a new life by offering an abundance of storage and filing options. This room is the organisational dream since it houses many wooden crates that hold books, binders and so much more. Also, the wood tint bring a touch of Nature into this room while giving depth with its mostly white surrounding.
This image proves how sometimes simplicity can go a long way in helping to create an inviting and uncluttered space. A few pieces of furniture are present in this bedroom as well as a great mirror which helps create the illusion of more space. There is an angelic light touch present in this room that is open with calmness and serenity. Several wooden pallets have been used as a base for the bed which state once more that a lot can be done with wooden pallets.
Here is an example of how wooden pallets can be reused in the home. The designers have thought of using wood pallets for a stylish seating options that includes storage space as well. Not only can a person sit comfortably on this sofa, but they can also enjoy a good book that is available at their fingertips which is right under the sofa. Another creative element to this wooden pallet seat is that it has wheels attached to it which will make it easy to move the sofa around.