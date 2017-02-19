9 curtain designs for Indian homes

The creative inter-play of coordination and contrast that is achieved in the curtain design makes this living room decor crisp and modern. The ivory drapes are well coordinated with the couch and walls, whereas the chocolate brown drapes break the monotony of lighter shades in the room and are also perfectly synchronous with the room decor.

Tip: Choose a shade for your curtains, either a version darker or lighter, from the color palette available in the room and add an element of delicacy by pairing it with sheer.