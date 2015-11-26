​A coloured home of glass and wood

This is a ravishing project done by CCT investments in Yalova. It makes use of stained glass patterns and horizontal wooden displays that give a terrific look to the exteriors. The entire project is sprawled over three floors and a number of different towers that form the whole society. Along with residential apartments, this place is also surrounded by a green coverage that consists of green lawns, lake and a community swimming pool. The floor plan of the entire area is so strategically designed that it has empty spaces for easy expansion. Let’s start with the tour.
The exteriors of this house have a unique stance to it that is mainly attributed to the stained glass windows and wooden textures. The towers are built in perfect geometrical shapes and resemble each other tremendously. They span across three floors with an available parking in the basement. This project has been highly successful and is believed to be the best project of CCT group. The proximity of the area to the nearby hospitals, schools and working complex is another factor behind its quick occupancy.
From a long uncut view, you could easily enjoy a breathtaking panorama that is a result of an array of similar towers lined up in perfect neatness to create a modern structure. Flanked by trees on all sides, these structures look absolutely astounding and visually appealing from any direction. During the night, you will be amused by the beautiful aura created by effective lighting that sets the perfect mood for everyone.
You just cannot judge about the beauty of the project simply by passing by this mystical abode. It has so much to talk about and honestly, speaks volumes about modern living and high thinking. The simple cuts of the towers are easily visible from the entrance and makes you believe that a lot of effort has been put to give the place a wider and spacious look. The trees have been grown proportionally well, so that they do not hinder the beauty of the apartments
As you enter inside, you are bound to get surprised by the simple yet comforting appeal of the integrated living and dining room. The open plan kitchen is another feature, that is surrounded by a cool green exterior on one side and minimally decorated living room on another. The presence of bright orange armchairs and contrasting coffee table and TV cabinet is perfectly refreshing against the mute and subtle interiors. The wooden flooring and sliding glass windows make you bring nature inside your house in the most stylish way possible.
Last but not the least, the place also comes surrounded by graceful green trees on the sides. This not only makes the inmates feel fresh at all times, but also imparts a warm touch to the society. The floor plan is such that the green pastures are given equal weightage as the residential complex. The perfect placement of trees and water bodies makes you have a really good time in the lap of nature.
