Do it yourself home decor this winter

Winter is arriving so what better way to soak in the fresh air than with these really simple and decorative DIY ideas. You’ll be surprised at how quick and easy it is to turn an everyday item into a stylish piece of artwork for your home or work place!
So, to prepare you for the cooler months, we have devised 3 great ways you can cleverly decorate simple household objects with leaves! From magical candle jars to a really ingenious way to make a leaf bowl, these simple tricks will help you to create a warm and cosy environment. Happy DIY’ing!
At homify we believe it’s the simple things that have the best results. Sometimes all it takes is imagination and a different perspective to create something amazing! So, why spend more money on things when you can simply create them on your own? All you need is the right advice and the right inspiration.
Here is what you will need to get started:
1. Candle Jar - paintbrush, leaves, glue, string
2. Pocket emptier—leaves, glue, balloon
3. Wall decorations—cardboard (cut into a shape of your choice), coloured paint, leaves, paintbrush, glue And there you have it.
Yes, it’s that simple! Of course, these are all ideas for you to be inspired by. Personalise them even more with your very own personal touch! For example, choose your favourite colour or cut the cardboard into shapes. Whatever you choose, don’t forget most of all, have fun!
Don’t forget to:
Which DIY project was your favourite? Let us know if you try any of them at home!