9 inspiring ideas to revamp your balcony

Longing for a beautiful outdoor space but not sure how to go about it!
Don’t worry, today at homify, we bring to you 9 inspirational ideas to transform the few square meters of your balcony space into your very own personal-oasis of relaxation and enjoyment where you can breathe in some fresh air, soak in the winter sun and enjoy the monsoon rains with family and friends.
Add your own style and imagination to these little creative inputs by either adding a unique piece of furniture with colorful cushions or flowers to the greenery, to turn your outdoor space into a beautiful and pleasant retreat.
Because of constant exposure to harsh external weather conditions the balcony floor tends to wear-out faster and requires more maintenance. The material available are varied but the choice has to be made wisely considering advantages, design idea and cost. In case of an open to sky balcony or rooftop, it is suggested to go for tiled or stone flooring. If you have a covered or plan to shade your balcony with a permanent structure or awnings then best suggestion is to use interlocking wooden deck tiles that are easily to lay and renew , low on maintenance and come in variable patterns, adding warmth to the overall design.
Assess the space and make some place for a seating arrangement. For a small balcony, layout some chairs preferably foldable and flexible to re-position, and otherwise if the space allows place a cosy corner sofa paired with a small table where you can lay down to read a book or enjoy a comfortable morning breakfast.
If you have a bigger balcony invest in a good outdoor furniture that is durable yet comfortable. Add some colorful cushions and a rug to create a warm relaxing space for you to enjoy a book or an afternoon nap in the sun, as well as an equally formal space where you can host a get-together.
Play with colors to add chic and wow factor to your little paradise. Place a multi-color rug or add some vibrant colored cushions for a charming and a comfortably cosy balcony. There is no doubt that the bright colors always accentuate the warm character of a place, thus making it more welcoming, but equally important is to add your own personal imprint and color palette to the decor for an even more beautiful result.
Invite your friends over for an outdoor dinner party and enjoy the live barbecue food. If your balcony is large enough then you should definitely make space for a an outdoor barbecue station, along with a seating arrangement for dining with friends and family.
Considering the seasonal variations you might want to cover-up your balcony from top but not spoil the ambience. In that case you can use awnings that can cover your balcony from summer sun or monsoon rain, and can be pulled back for you to enjoy the breezy days or night sky gazing. The white awning works beautifully in this case allowing natural light without creating a feel of closed space.
No matter which plants you choose or how many of them, Plants add life to design. You can choose between Bamboo and bonsai or between evergreen plants and seasonal flowers but the best would be to achieve a mix of all and add some drama and dynamic character to the natural landscape.
Revamp your balcony into a piece of art that becomes a scenery in the overall design scheme of your home, like this balcony. Framed between the wall window—the pebbled floor and overgrown bamboo grass, gives the feel of a small tropical landscape
If you prefer implementing D-I-Y ideas then the balcony is an excellent place for you to get started with. Re-purpose wood pallets to create a seating furniture as seen in this uniquely done balcony. You can also try using old fruit crates to make a table or a storage rack for potted plants. Indulge your creativity with these and may more DIY ideas, while you add beauty to design.
