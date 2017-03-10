10 stunning ways to combine the kitchen and dining together

It is very much possible, now-a-days, to find spaces wherein kitchen and dining comes in a single room. This new trend of integrating uses has become popular, especially with compact apartments that do not have much space to play with.
With this article, designers at homify show you how to make the dining room and kitchen complement each other.
If you've the kitchen in a cabinet next to the wall and a bar separating it from the dining room, both horizontal and parallel, arrange the dining room perpendicular to them. A very practical solution, especially if a bench has been placed against the wall that allows diners to have space to sit without harming the dining area under the kitchen counter.
If the kitchen occupies a space, which, if you build a wall that limits it on the top, it will result in a dark area. But the solution is absolutely perfect, let it be part of this integrated room and share the clarity of the dining room under the roof of the second floor. In cases where the kitchen is at the bottom of a room and with windows, the integration with the dining room is ideal for sharing ventilation and natural lighting, without neglecting good, well-located bright lamps .
The solution is simple and perfect, when your kitchen is linear and supported on the wall. The dining table with its chairs could be arranged in parallel to the kitchen, leaving between them ideal functional space.
The space wherein, your dining room and kitchen, sometimes resembles an inverted L. Where the base of the inverted L is the kitchen. The important thing is to play with the colours and tones, floor, walls and ceiling, in both spaces, so that they are truly integrated visually even if they fulfil different but complementary functions. The colours and textures used in both rooms, should give a visual continuity to the environments.
If your kitchen is well separated from the living room, but it is the continuity of the dining room, open as it is by one of its sides. It is ideal not to place a wall between both rooms, because that would bring as in the case we saw earlier, darkness in the kitchen. It's also ideal that both the rooms share natural lighting.
If your whole kitchen is on one side of a square, the space formed by the dining room should correspond to a quarter of that square. If there is a half wall that separates the other quarter of a square, your dining room will be spatially related and will not feel like an addition to the kitchen.
Like that game, which you surely have played, where the different pieces are in a space like a puzzle, something similar happens here. Loose pieces in the same space, between them there is a functional connection and when you observe them, everything forms a part of the kitchen and a dining room, integrated into a very spacious room.
The colours on the ceiling and the dining table, furniture and lamps should be carefully chosen to unify this into an integrated space.
If there is linear kitchen at the back of the room on the wall part of it, parallel to this an inverted L-shaped bar, straight lines predominate in the kitchen. But you do not always have to continue in that direction, the connection between both spaces, is given by the colours and materials that unify them. Use same colours on part of the walls and the floor to complement each other. Likewise, use the same material for kitchen cabinets and chairs of the dining room so to unify the integration of both.
Between the kitchen floor, ceiling and walls, spatially conforms a cube. Inside this is the dining room, like a cube inside another. If the kitchen occupies two sides, at right angles, on two walls, its practical way to merge your dining space in a cabinet like L. The table with its chairs could be integrated in the middle without hindering the kitchen function, by placing the chairs on only two sides of the furniture that serves as a dining room.
You can also find that the space you have in your kitchen is spacious. In which case, it's convenient for you include the dining room practically inside the kitchen. The dining room will function as the island of the kitchen, the table being a support for food preparation and in turn the perfect place to taste them. Dual functionality, all inside a fully integrated room!