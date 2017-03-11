Your browser is out-of-date.

6 pictures of kitchen and dining areas to get inspired from

The Writers Hive The Writers Hive
Home in Athol, Tru Interiors Tru Interiors Country style kitchen
Modern and functional spaces are those that look harmonious and stylish at the first look. The elements fit well into the environment easily. Nowadays, homes are getting smaller as the cities are shrinking and the designs of our homes are getting adapted to the smaller sizes. In case of the kitchen, dining room and breakfast bar, you can efficiently fuse all three into one space.

If you do not believe us, then this list with 6 tiny but efficient kitchens will surprise you!

1. L shaped breakfast counter

New House for Developer, Human Voice Architects Human Voice Architects Modern kitchen
If having a center island in your kitchen is not an options due to lack of space, then an L shaped dining area will do the trick. This setting allows for pleasant conversations with your family as your prepare dinner.

2. Play with heights

RESIDENCE 1111, AOJ | Architecture & Interiors AOJ | Architecture & Interiors Rustic style kitchen
In this modern kitchen, the dining room with the large central island is a contrast to the kitchen. The dining table and central island stand out from each other by a small difference in height. Raise or reduce the height of the dining table or the central idea and add in medium or high chairs and bar seats.

3. Stunning central island with informal dining

kitchen MN Design KitchenBench tops interior designer,interior design,kitchen,classic,lantern,marble worktop,island,bar stool
Spacious kitchens are fortunate as they can accommodate stylish kitchen islands. These settings allow to create an informal dining setting and proper distribution of space. Flexible in terms of style, these kitchens adapt to match any room of the home.

Checkout some impressive kitchen islands here.

4. Small but very efficient dining room

Proyecto de Residencia en Acero, Arq. Rodrigo Culebro Sánchez Arq. Rodrigo Culebro Sánchez Eclectic style kitchen
This modern apartment is small but efficiently uses space to include a living room, kitchen and dining room all within the little space available. The apartment is a clever example of usage of difference in height to break monotony and to better define the differences.

You can hire a designer to attain the look that you desire.

5. Simple and integrated dining room

Casa Mo, FGO Arquitectura FGO Arquitectura Tropical style kitchen Natural Fibre Beige
It is important to maintain visual fluidity to encourage better communication and to create pleasant spaces that everyone would be at. This spectacular and minimalist kitchen and dining area is warmly coloured and uses unusual materials to stand out!

6. Ideal for the eccentrics: A shocking and out-of-the-way dining room

Veramonte I, Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos Eclectic style dining room
Finally, we end this list with a dining area that will blow your mind. This dining area is simple with a linear design, but surprises with the under lit tables. The gold light and black floors are a great combination. Perfection is achieved through the slim wooden and leather chairs.

12 pictures of backlights in different rooms
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


