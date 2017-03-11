6 pictures of kitchen and dining areas to get inspired from

Modern and functional spaces are those that look harmonious and stylish at the first look. The elements fit well into the environment easily. Nowadays, homes are getting smaller as the cities are shrinking and the designs of our homes are getting adapted to the smaller sizes. In case of the kitchen, dining room and breakfast bar, you can efficiently fuse all three into one space.
If you do not believe us, then this list with 6 tiny but efficient kitchens will surprise you!
If having a center island in your kitchen is not an options due to lack of space, then an L shaped dining area will do the trick. This setting allows for pleasant conversations with your family as your prepare dinner.
In this modern kitchen, the dining room with the large central island is a contrast to the kitchen. The dining table and central island stand out from each other by a small difference in height. Raise or reduce the height of the dining table or the central idea and add in medium or high chairs and bar seats.
Spacious kitchens are fortunate as they can accommodate stylish kitchen islands. These settings allow to create an informal dining setting and proper distribution of space. Flexible in terms of style, these kitchens adapt to match any room of the home.
This modern apartment is small but efficiently uses space to include a living room, kitchen and dining room all within the little space available. The apartment is a clever example of usage of difference in height to break monotony and to better define the differences.
You can hire a designer to attain the look that you desire.
It is important to maintain visual fluidity to encourage better communication and to create pleasant spaces that everyone would be at. This spectacular and minimalist kitchen and dining area is warmly coloured and uses unusual materials to stand out!
Finally, we end this list with a dining area that will blow your mind. This dining area is simple with a linear design, but surprises with the under lit tables. The gold light and black floors are a great combination. Perfection is achieved through the slim wooden and leather chairs.