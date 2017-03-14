13 custom beds that can be recreated by a local carpenter

Everyone likes comfortable and practical furniture that can give rest to the feet and body after long day at work. While beds are the first place that comes to mind when seeking rest, the sofa and armchair are not far behind in providing comfort. If you have ever been at a loss in making adequate sleeping arrangements for friends and relatives staying over during vacations then you would appreciate the need for sofa-cum-bed instead of a regular sofa and futon instead of an armchair.

The flexibility of modern furniture to carry out multiple responsibilities is a great advantage over traditional furniture as they can easily integrate into small and wide spaces depending on requirement. In this book of ideas we bring you designs of multi-tasking beds that carry out several functions besides providing a restful place to sleep. These beds are fitted with drawers on lower and lateral spaces providing very practical storage regions that are well worth the price. While some of these may already be available in the market you can also have a local carpenter build a customized design to suit space and requirement.