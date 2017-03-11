Your browser is out-of-date.

20 fabulous ideas to decorate the space under the stairs

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
homify Mediterranean style corridor, hallway and stairs
While remodelling or renovating our homes to make them more beautiful, often we forget about the stairs, especially the space that exists beneath them. Although it may not seem so important, putting some time and effort into designing this empty space can make the area significantly more attractive and bring an improvement in the overall style of the home.

In this article, we have gathered 20 original and different ideas for decorating the space under the stairs.

1. Light and pebbles

homify Mediterranean style corridor, hallway and stairs
A pebble bed and soft lights make a good pair – perfect for decorating and brightening up the area under a low staircase.

2. Green wall

Casa Lago Cuitzeo, Estilo Homes Estilo Homes Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs Glass Brown
A green wall can bring life to any space. It works well for a staircase with a transparent railing and can be complemented by a palm tree or another potted plant.

3. Storage space

CASA C, FRACTAL CORP Arquitectura FRACTAL CORP Arquitectura Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
With help from a carpenter, you can design a made-to-measure cabinet to take advantage of the hollow space under the stairs.

4. Natural sophistication

AQUA, Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México. Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México. Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Ceramic Wood effect
You can use the space under your stairs to set up an illuminated indoor garden with plants and a natural carpet of stones.

5. A coffee table

CASA MAPLES, Loyola Arquitectos Loyola Arquitectos Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Decorate the wasted space by adding an extra piece of furniture, such as a small table with a vase, to bring life to it. You can also place some art books or add a couple of chairs to complete the look.

6. Water reflection

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
If you have a large area under the stairs, you can experiment with a body of water with plants to bring a sophisticated touch to the décor.


7. Art and colour

CH, TAMEN arquitectura TAMEN arquitectura Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
An elegant piece of furniture and colourful art on the wall is another way to fill up the space and make it look bright.

8. Small breakfast area

Alpine Interiors 2, FVDB Photography FVDB Photography Rustic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Seen from another angle, we get an idea of how the space is used to fit a small table and chair that can serve as a breakfast table or a quiet area for reading.

9. Gallery of memories

Sophisticated Country Home, Brett Nicole Interiors Brett Nicole Interiors Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
Making a gallery with your family photos is an inexpensive and pleasant way of decorating the space near the staircase. Choose frames with colours that complement each other, or you can even use a black and white theme.

10. Coat rack

Carroll Street, M Monroe Design M Monroe Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
It’s a classic problem that we all have of never knowing where to leave bags and coats when we come home. Rather than having them end up draped on chairs and furniture where they create a mess, placing a modern coat rack under the stairs can provide a simple solution.

11. Symmetrical elegance

Foyer Clean Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Foyer

Balance and symmetry stand out in this classic arrangement with the use of furniture with simple lines, a sculpture and a flower arrangement.

12. A bench

Foyer Clean Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Foyer

Of course, the perfect solution will depend upon what you can fit under the type of staircase that you have, but a bench can add to the aesthetics and provide a pleasant reading corner in a space that was lying unused.

13. Drawers under the stairs

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
It can also be used to accommodate long drawers for storing household items or even blankets and sheets that don’t fit into any other space.

14. Aesthetic decoration

GARDE-CORPS ACIER., ATELIER MACHLINE ATELIER MACHLINE Stairs
Arrange furniture in a combination that looks appealing, especially if your stairs go up against a wall and the area underneath is visible.

15. A place for the piano

Escaliers contemporains en bois, Passion Escaliers Passion Escaliers Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
If you don’t have a large home, but want a place for a piano or a keyboard, the area under the stairs can be used for accommodating it without compromising on the limited space in the rest of the home.

16. An extra TV

Escalier bois et métal, Passion Escaliers Passion Escaliers Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
You can also consider installing a television under the stairs, especially if you have a very small space and want to make the most of every little corner.

17. A theme

Escalier autoporteur EPURA, Passion Escaliers Passion Escaliers Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
One way to make the area super stylish is to transform your stairwell into a showcase for displaying furniture or décor that follows a specific theme, like the vintage themed area in this home.

18. A bit of Zen

Jaya & Rajesh Cozy Nest Interiors Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Jaya & Rajesh

The area can also be used for placing a large-sized statue or idol that may be harder to accommodate in other parts of the house.

19. An invisible closet

Innovative storage solutions. homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs built-in storage,space saving furniture
Innovative storage solutions.

Design a closet under the stairs that looks like the support wall, but holds space to store shoes and coats at the entrance area.

20. An accent sofa

Sleigh Bed Low, THE STORAGE BED THE STORAGE BED Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Sleigh Bed Low

If you can’t do anything else with the area, place a small two-seater sofa that can be used by visitors or as a place where you can sit and read.

For more inspiration on designing the space under your stairs, read this ideabook.

Manhattan Micro-Loft, Specht Architects Specht Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Manhattan Micro-Loft

Which of these ideas is your favourite? Respond in the comments.


