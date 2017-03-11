20 fabulous ideas to decorate the space under the stairs

While remodelling or renovating our homes to make them more beautiful, often we forget about the stairs, especially the space that exists beneath them. Although it may not seem so important, putting some time and effort into designing this empty space can make the area significantly more attractive and bring an improvement in the overall style of the home.
In this article, we have gathered 20 original and different ideas for decorating the space under the stairs.
A pebble bed and soft lights make a good pair – perfect for decorating and brightening up the area under a low staircase.
A green wall can bring life to any space. It works well for a staircase with a transparent railing and can be complemented by a palm tree or another potted plant.
With help from a carpenter, you can design a made-to-measure cabinet to take advantage of the hollow space under the stairs.
You can use the space under your stairs to set up an illuminated indoor garden with plants and a natural carpet of stones.
Decorate the wasted space by adding an extra piece of furniture, such as a small table with a vase, to bring life to it. You can also place some art books or add a couple of chairs to complete the look.
If you have a large area under the stairs, you can experiment with a body of water with plants to bring a sophisticated touch to the décor.
An elegant piece of furniture and colourful art on the wall is another way to fill up the space and make it look bright.
Seen from another angle, we get an idea of how the space is used to fit a small table and chair that can serve as a breakfast table or a quiet area for reading.
Making a gallery with your family photos is an inexpensive and pleasant way of decorating the space near the staircase. Choose frames with colours that complement each other, or you can even use a black and white theme.
It’s a classic problem that we all have of never knowing where to leave bags and coats when we come home. Rather than having them end up draped on chairs and furniture where they create a mess, placing a modern coat rack under the stairs can provide a simple solution.
Balance and symmetry stand out in this classic arrangement with the use of furniture with simple lines, a sculpture and a flower arrangement.
Of course, the perfect solution will depend upon what you can fit under the type of staircase that you have, but a bench can add to the aesthetics and provide a pleasant reading corner in a space that was lying unused.
It can also be used to accommodate long drawers for storing household items or even blankets and sheets that don’t fit into any other space.
Arrange furniture in a combination that looks appealing, especially if your stairs go up against a wall and the area underneath is visible.
If you don’t have a large home, but want a place for a piano or a keyboard, the area under the stairs can be used for accommodating it without compromising on the limited space in the rest of the home.
You can also consider installing a television under the stairs, especially if you have a very small space and want to make the most of every little corner.
One way to make the area super stylish is to transform your stairwell into a showcase for displaying furniture or décor that follows a specific theme, like the vintage themed area in this home.
The area can also be used for placing a large-sized statue or idol that may be harder to accommodate in other parts of the house.
Design a closet under the stairs that looks like the support wall, but holds space to store shoes and coats at the entrance area.
If you can’t do anything else with the area, place a small two-seater sofa that can be used by visitors or as a place where you can sit and read.
