10 economical ideas to fix or create a beautiful garden

It’s a dream to have a beautiful garden. We all love gardens and want to have a spectacular garden in our home, but… we believe that it is an expensive affair to build one. What if we say that you can create a beautiful garden without spending a huge amount? Is it hard to believe? Well, it shouldn’t be. To build a beautiful garden you need proper planning. If planned well, it could be built in limited budget.
In this idea book we have come up with a few suggestions of creating a beautiful low-budget garden for your home. All you need is to designate a space for the garden, set the budget and start the work.
A well manicured lawn with a few shrubs, flowering plants, croutons or any plants of your choice will make your garden beautiful. You can make the pathway of stones to enhance its natural beauty.
An Oriental style garden in a corner will spread peace and tranquility in your home. It is a low cost and low maintenance garden since there is no lawn to maintain regularly. Covered with sand and gravel adorned with some green plants and stone sculptures, this is amazingly beautiful. In this garden the sculpture is a Chinese pagoda, but you can keep whatever you want. You can also install a fountain made of stone or terracotta, it is rustic and cheap.
That little stretch of your backyard or the one between the home and boundary wall can be creatively used for a small garden. This is the best use of the wasteland and once ready, it will look great. Prepare the garden by laying down gravel and a walkway of stone slabs. Remember to place the taller plants at the end and near the wall and the smaller ones in the front. Which plants to plant… we leave the choice on you.
Earthy feeling of stones beneath your feet, the freshness of greenery on the wall and a pair of chairs to relax with a cup of tea; you will love to spend time here with your loved one chatting, meditating or reading.
A spectacular garden can be created in the side space of a house. Be creative and make the path of gravel and stone slabs. Choose different color of gravels to make it more attractive. For the plants, same rule applies here; larger plants near the walls and smaller ones in the front. Nature has variety of colors to offer. Show your creativity and plant the plants of different shades, shapes and height. There is beauty in diversity.
A garden with no grass is easy and less expensive to maintain. Stones covered lawn surrounded by green, colorful and flowering plants can look amazing in the evenings too. Depending on the design of the garden, place some lamps to lighten up the area. You don’t have to install expensive lamps in the outdoor. Even simple inexpensive lights will brighten up your beautiful garden.
Instead of investing money in buying pots for plants and creating a new garden, why not check the house for some recyclable material. You will definitely find some containers for your garden. If not you can buy it at a cheaper price and then create a garden in it. The advantage of it is that it is movable and you can use to make your kitchen garden too.
Make your garden colorful and add life to it. It will look vibrant and appealing. The small border wall of white river ball stone is amazing. It has well defined the lawn with its contrasting color and texture.
This little green touch in your facade will say a lot about your personality and your love for green.
Convert the corner of your lawn into a bright, colorful and curvy garden. Make it interesting by planting the plants in increasing order of their height and with different colors. Bordering with stones is a creative way to define the garden and it will always look good.
While planting plants in your garden make sure that you put the same plants together. Follow a theme and design your garden around it to make it look neat, organized and beautiful. Too much variation will be confusing. We hope that our suggestions will help you in creating a small beautiful garden in a corner of your house.
The front portion, the side space or the backyard of your house, decide the area that you want to dedicate for your new interest: to create a beautiful garden. Now take out a few moments and plan what exactly you want it to look and how much you can spend on it. Think about its maintenance. If you can’t afford to spend too much time in its maintenance, don’t think to have a lush green lawn. Instead cover it with stones. Select the plants depending on the amount of sunlight the space receives and water it requires.
It is an expensive installation but is quite attractive. Water from the fountain is tamed and given a route to follow and along the path inexpensive plants are planted. Isn’t it a beautiful garden?
If you need your garden for other purposes too, you can lay floor there. Keep a corner for greenery and cover the rest of the area with natural stones or any flooring of your choice.
Think about covering the garden wall with stones. It will look rustic and beautiful. This beautiful wall in the backdrop will instantly enhance the beauty of your garden.