​7 steps to a green roof for your home

Plants come with numerous benefits. They do provide freshness and sustainability in the neighbourhood. The green rooftops do the same. They help to create a natural insulation in the house, which helps, in passive cooling. It not only saves your electricity bill but also helps you decorate your house apart from the usual garden or lawn style. Planting low-maintenance coloured flowers that will enhance the look of your house manifold can further embellish this feature. It makes the house visually appealing even from a distance and imparts a natural theme.

