Create DIY Fabric wallpaper in 6 simple steps

This is nothing but double-checking that everything is done perfectly or not. You may want to give a closer look to the bubble formation or crack formation on the surface of the wall. You may also need to check the colour tones and might want to give some of them a second coat. While cutting the wallpaper, make sure no loose ends can be seen as that might spoil the nearby walls. Also, clean the floor or the surface after everything is done. You may as well like to install some spotlights on the wallpaper to highly your creativity. This can be done with the use of small LED lamps fixed on the ceiling or the walls. To make it extra special, try scribbling your name at the bottom just as a signature.

