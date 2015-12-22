Create DIY Fabric wallpaper in 6 simple steps

Using Fabric as wallpaper is not at all a new concept by any means. Fabric wallpapers are an innovative and creative method of using ones out-of-the-box ideas and flaunting them on the interior walls, which might end up being the feature walls of your residence. Be it because you like changing the interior design of your residence too frequently or be it because you have rented an apartment and you don’t want to initiate any permanent change in the apartment, using Fabric as wallpapers is a great idea to revamp your interiors while you might not want to make it permanent. homify brings to you some great DIY tips for creating and installing Fabric Wallpapers to create magical interiors yourself. These wallpapers are highly affordable and convenient to apply and reapply. This will also not tarnish the base wall by any means.
There are a huge variety of wallpaper fabrics available in the market. When one goes out to see the options it is highly probable that you may return confused and frazzled. The correct fabric depends on the texture and the budget. If you want to introduce a textured wall in your room, you need to go with similar textured wallpaper that can later be painted or coloured with a colour of your choice. If you want to have plain wallpaper with a theme or face painted on top, always go with the cotton fabric wallpaper. Cotton fabric is the most suitable fabric for painting or any kind of craft for that matter. It provides an easy base and lets the colours to develop in their true shades. Try going for a white-based cotton fabric to customise it with a colour of your choice. You may even go for silken wallpapers but they may be a little high in price and also might limit the creative options.
There is absolutely no limit to tolls and materials needed for crafting. There is a huge list available for materials that can be used as per the need and requirement. While colours and brushes are an absolute necessity, the choice of colours depends on the theme you need to develop. Like if you want to create simple coloured wallpaper, a painting brush and acrylic paint will do the job. But if you need to develop a painting or a sketch or may be a portrait, use of 3-D colours is highly advisable. Similarly for a kid’s room, you need a wide gamut of colours that can make the room more playful and cheerful. You may also need some plastic arrangements to develop the cartoon characters on the wallpaper properly. Some themes might require a stencil for proper encryption of words or shapes. The one shown above has been designed by U2, paint and wall covering professionals from South Korea.
For preparing the wallpaper, you need to get the fabric first. After choosing the right fabric, get the design in place. You need to have bigger copies of the design printed to give you an idea about the scale up procedure. It might so happen that you are good at creating designs in notebooks, but the wall is a pretty large medium and needs an equal scale-up. After getting the design, the tolls and materials need to be accumulated at the centre spot. You also need to get your brushes, colours, stencils, scale, glue and even the cutting devices to make sure everything is in the desired location. Try arranging all these things on the floor opposite to the wall that is to be painted. By doing this you have all gadgets in hand and all you need to do now is start working.
Installation of the fabric is the most cumbersome task in the whole process. It involves a lot of effort, which may vary depend on the size of the wall. To put fabric in place, you may need the help of two or three people. It is not possible to firmly place the wallpaper by one single person. While one of them can help you apply the glue, the other will help in holding and pasting the wallpaper respectively. You may as well apply the glue slowly and steadily. This will ensure the glue does not dry up quickly and remain in place till the time whole wallpaper is fixed on the wall. Make sure you avoid any kind of bubbles or crevices between the paper and the wall surface, as that may look odd. It might also spoil the fun of the design that will be created next in our procedure.
After the wallpaper is perfectly glued on the wall give it some time to dry up and firm itself on the wall. After that you can give wings to your creativity. Start drawing by creating a rough sketch first. You may then create the final design and then fill in the colours. The use of stencils should be done in the early stage itself to avoid the smearing of colours. Make it a point to start from the top to the bottom. Do not start colouring in the middle or haphazard manners that might create smudging. Before the use of next colour, always make sure that the previous colour has dried up. You may also like to use external drying devices like fans and dryers to pace up the drying process.
This is nothing but double-checking that everything is done perfectly or not. You may want to give a closer look to the bubble formation or crack formation on the surface of the wall. You may also need to check the colour tones and might want to give some of them a second coat. While cutting the wallpaper, make sure no loose ends can be seen as that might spoil the nearby walls. Also, clean the floor or the surface after everything is done. You may as well like to install some spotlights on the wallpaper to highly your creativity. This can be done with the use of small LED lamps fixed on the ceiling or the walls. To make it extra special, try scribbling your name at the bottom just as a signature.
