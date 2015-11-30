7 Contemporary bed lamps for trendy bedrooms

Beautiful chandeliers and elegant scones have always been limited to living rooms and dining areas but now these are making an entry into bedrooms to keep company of recessed lighting and bed lamps. Modern designers have given a temporary twist to traditional bedside lamps that were generally kept on bedside tables or consisted of recessed lights just above the bed. Contemporary bed lamps now consist of classy pendant lights, wall sconces and tap lights on the table that just create a small pool of light around the bed ideally for reading at night.
Besides serving their basic function as reading lights, bedside lamps also add aesthetic appeal to the room and can be used to highlight curios on the table. While recessed lighting and night lamps create a soft and romantic ambience in the room they also protect occupants from stumbling around in the dark. Take this romantic journey with Homify to discover some of the finest bed-lamp designs by our artists that are both decorative and romantic.
Though bed lamps come in all shapes and sizes which can be used to improve the décor and layout of the bedroom, nothing can compete with the allure of chandeliers. There is a timeless quality about hanging lights which brings them back into trend every few years with new designs and styles. Since the early ages when metal holders hanging from the roof held multiple candles to light up large ballrooms, people have retained a fascination for these massive metal creations.
These six ethnic chandeliers style drop down bed lamps designed by U-Style Design Studio give a magical touch to the simple bedroom that has no other adornments except the stately curtains. Instead of a single structure holding multiple lamps this stylish chandelier is divided into three separate adornments that hang together but at different levels to give the required amount of brightness to users.
Every bedroom is a form of personal haven and refuge from outside world which provides complete relaxation after a hard day at work. Every individual constantly strives to make their bedroom as comfortable as possible with soft mattress, bed-sheets, pillows, quilts, blankets etc. Along with these comforts people look for suitable lighting that will maintain an air of warm glow in the room after sundown. In all bedrooms lighting is generally provided by combination of overhead recessed light and bed-lamps that are located in close proximity to the headrest.
This simple all white bedroom with wide windows which is well illuminated with natural light throughout the day has limited use for artificial lighting till sundown. In this room showy lamps and heavy bed-side tables would lead to chaos so the need for nighttime illumination has been met in an innovative manner. Besides recessed lighting on the roof, bedside lamps in industrial style design with metal wire and geometric pattern have been attached to the walls in close proximity to headrest. These unusual bedside lamps with twin LED lights on both sides which can be used for reading add understated elegance to the room.
Maintaining harmony in a bedroom is very essential to ensure that the body gets complete rest and you get up refreshed in the morning. Furniture, lighting and a comfortable bed play prominent roles in make a bedroom suitable for undisturbed rest at night. Though this room is brightly lit up with a large artistic chandelier right above the bed and recessed lights on the sides, lavish furniture makes it difficult to keep all corners illuminated. Floating night stands built into the wall on both sides of the bed are ideal for holding lamps for bedside reading at night.
To maintain the white and brown color scheme of the room, mini bed lamps installed here follow same color plan with brown stand and square white light. As adequate lighting is already available in the room the power of these bed lamps have been kept at a minimum so the other person does not get disturbed if reads at night.
The earliest bed lamp designs were made of metal as it was felt that these could support heavy candles and oil lamps which were common before invention of light bulbs. Though today lamp stands are made of lighter materials like plastic, wood, fibre and several other materials the humble wrought iron framed lamps still retain their glory.
The half globe design visible here has also been designed out of metal and gives a whole new meaning to in-wall night lamps. Its symmetrical structure is the perfect accompaniment to classic wooden bed and embodies classic elegance. The exterior metal dome is fitted with metal holders to fix light bulbs and complete frame is fixed on to the wall. Glass layout within the frame sends the light glow outwards for a calming illumination.
There are certain lamps designs that can look good with metal fabrication while fabric brings magic and mystery to bed lamps with dim glow. Most of the early fabric type bedside lamps had to be supported by metal frames which were decorated with elaborate embroidery and embellished with beds and decorative glass. These fabric bedside lamps have the ability to change the entire mood of a bedroom with their glow and transparent structure that sometimes outlines their motifs on the walls.
This elegant and unusual monochrome bed lamp design is made of several materials like metal, marble powder and resin while the lamp’s cover is made of fabric. The angular base and stem holding the lamp are both made of metal and painted in black matte. Artistically designed hand in white marble powder and resin adds mystery to the lamp while black fabric outlines the upper section.
Though most people expect bed lamps to be fixed on bedside tables or on the wall close to the headboard to make nighttime reading easier, floor lamps can also perform the same function in an elegant manner. Floor lamps could be made of metal, wood and even stone depending on personal taste of the owner but they all have a long stand that is placed on a pedestal on the floor. These lamps are versatile as they can be moved to any place around the room to enhance its style and ambiance through design and color of the bulb.
The beautiful round gold painted floor lamps bending over the bed match the cream and gold color layout of the room with debonair style. This stylish lamp has an eye catching elegance that is effortless and adds to the overall grace of the room.
A grand colonial bedroom room with a drapery style curtains, wall length sofa and king size bed with
enormous hand-painted wooden headboard deserves headlamps that live up to this
grandeur. Designed out of metal frames and fiber decorative fiber, this hanging vintage
lamp reminds us of Victorian era where furniture and lighting fixtures focused
on ornate designs and solid colors. The basic structure of this chandelier
style drop down bed lamps is like candlelit lamps used in old castles. Every
part of this large grand room oozes luxury that is enhanced by ornate bed lamps
that are supported by chains attached to the roof fixture. Light
of this attractive lamp glows on the walls sending pools of light on the bed to enable nighttime reading.
For more ideas on stylish bed lamp designs like these to decorate your bedroom browse through these ideas.