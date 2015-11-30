7 Contemporary bed lamps for trendy bedrooms

Beautiful chandeliers and elegant scones have always been limited to living rooms and dining areas but now these are making an entry into bedrooms to keep company of recessed lighting and bed lamps. Modern designers have given a temporary twist to traditional bedside lamps that were generally kept on bedside tables or consisted of recessed lights just above the bed. Contemporary bed lamps now consist of classy pendant lights, wall sconces and tap lights on the table that just create a small pool of light around the bed ideally for reading at night.

Besides serving their basic function as reading lights, bedside lamps also add aesthetic appeal to the room and can be used to highlight curios on the table. While recessed lighting and night lamps create a soft and romantic ambience in the room they also protect occupants from stumbling around in the dark. Take this romantic journey with Homify to discover some of the finest bed-lamp designs by our artists that are both decorative and romantic.