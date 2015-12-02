6 tips to take care of wooden flooring at home

Wooden floors are not at all similar to the traditional tile flooring or good old marble or stone-based flooring. Wood-based floors need that extra bit of care in order to ensure longer life while the wooden floors retain their graceful stance. Avoiding use of abrasives or hard cleansing agents to clean wooden floors. Even if you see an occasional stain on your precious wooden floor, avoiding the use of those strong cleansers is always a wiser move. Using heavy objects like casters, or metal wardrobes on wooden floors might create isolated pressure spots on the wooden floor which might be visible over time and might trigger increased frequency of maintenance of your wooden floor. Using water based mops or a steam mop on the wooden floors is again something to be avoided as much as possible. Wood absorbs water, and might eventually get swollen, which might trigger uneven wooden floor.

Designed by Creative Space, speciality contractors from Italy, the above living room is perfectly designed all the similarities with the wooden flooring.