​6 tips on how to update your façade

The Façade is the first step to experiencing a residence. It might so happen that the direction of the entrance door is not in line with Vaastu compliance, or it might be that the main door is not wide enough and it feels cramped while getting in. There might be multiple entrances to the residence where the main one needs to be renovated or the main entrance might be needed to be swapped with the secondary entrance due to external environmental factors. All these instances might invoke the renovation of the appearance and direction of the façade. The main gate proving to be smaller and narrow just because you upgraded your car might trigger upgrading the gate of your residence or changing the entry point of your vehicle. Changing the location or direction of the entry points might bring along changes in the overall layout and setup of the façade.

Designed by Environ planners from Nasik, India the above design is of a beautiful facade inspired by nature and tradition.