A modern and comfortable home in Mumbai

Soothing and neutral colours dominate this Indian apartment to make it appear spacious, bright and elegant. Shades of brown, beige, cream and white make for harmonious interiors, while pops of bright hues appear very randomly for visual interest. Sleek and trendy furniture ensures comfort, while creative storage saves space and offers convenience. Rendered by the interior designers and decorators at Squaare Interior, this home follows a minimalistic decor scheme which is what most urban Indian families wish for.
Rich shades of wood, brown, beige and white come together for a cosy and warm ambiance in the living room. The TV unit is sleek, fashionable and features practical drawers, while the satiny curtain lends a hint of glamour. The coffee table with its glass top is a neat affair and nicely complements the L-shaped sofa with its plump cushions.
Right behind the sofa in the living room, you will find a long wooden panelling with decorative red niches. These niches hold divine figurines which serve aesthetic purposes as well, in many Indian houses.
The doorway between the living room and the rest of the residence features bright red wallpaper with elegant prints. It adds colour to the interiors, while the trendy lamps illuminate the passage after dark.
Glossy and minimalist cabinets and modern appliances make working in this kitchen a cakewalk. Some cabinets come with frosted glass shutters, while some are in violet, adding colour to the kitchen. Black marble flooring and dark granite countertops also gleam in the natural light that floods the space through the balcony.
Black, white and grey constitutes the colour scheme of this simple yet charming bedroom. The gorgeously patterned wallpaper and striped curtain lend visual depth, while the bed itself comes with floating side tables and storage drawers underneath. Very ingenious way of organising blankets and clothes without wasting space!
The inbuilt wardrobe in this bedroom features gleaming and smooth black doors as well as a mirrored door for dressing up. Naturally, the closet reflects both natural and artificial light generously, making the bedroom seem bright and spacious.
