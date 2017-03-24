A 3700sqft stylish and cosy house for big Indian families

Equipped with spacious bedrooms, a large common area, an ultramodern kitchen and trendy bathrooms, this large villa is perfect for big Indian families to comfortably live together. Rendered by the interior architects at Attelia Tasarim, this bright and airy home combines white, cream and light wooden tones in most places for a soothing and cosy ambiance. The furniture is modern and elegant, while creative partitions ensure the privacy of various functional areas. Innovative lighting, lots of inbuilt storage and advanced fixtures in the kitchen and bathroom make living here a wonderful experience. The daughter’s bedroom is a colourful surprise and blends simplicity with playfulness.
An open plan layout allows the formal and casual living areas to merge with the dining space elegantly. Light wooden tones, lavish splashes of white and large glass windows make for a bright and airy atmosphere.
A modern fireplace flanked by sleek wooden shelves makes this living space cosy and warm. The glass windows also bring in tons of natural light, while the trendy couch and beautiful chairs offer stylish seating.
A neat wooden table with elegant legs and beautiful chairs make the dining experience memorable here. A low storage unit separates it from the living space near the fireplace, while a wall demarcates it from other parts of the home. The top part of this wall is essentially a creative glass and wooden affair, which is a very decorative touch.
Neat grey tiles on the floor and smooth white walls make this spacious kitchen inviting. Light wooden cabinets offer tons of storage space and accommodate appliances too. Trendy fixtures and a smart breakfast table make both cooking and eating a dream here.
Rendered in wood and white, the staircase behind the wall of the dining area takes you to the sleeping quarters in this villa. Each step is livened up with blue lights, while neutral hues make for an elegant setting.
Sober and neutral hues dominate this spacious bedroom, just like the rest of the house. Soft textiles and neat, modern furniture promise a relaxing and peaceful ambiance as well. The trendy and well-lit false ceiling lends a hint of glamour to this room.
Splashes of light and dark blue appear on the bedding as well as the window seat to make this bedroom serene yet lively. Inbuilt storage units in light wood add warmth, functionality and personality to this space. The bright red rug is a charming touch as well.
Bold and lively dashes of green and pink liven up the daughter’s bedroom, while neat and modern furniture ensures that sleeping, dressing up, playing and studying are all equally fun. Butterfly and floral motifs feed the little one’s imagination and bright lights keep the room cheerful.
Lavish doses of wood, white and ultramodern sanitary wares make this spacious bathroom an epitome of rejuvenation. The stylish embedded tub, the creative designs in wood, the smooth white surfaces and inbuilt storage add to the visual appeal and comfort. The electric blue cove lighting is a unique touch.
Red and beautifully printed tiles lend tons of colour, spice and creativity to this bathroom. The glass shower enclosure and large mirror allow light to reflect and flow freely, making this room seem bright and airy. The fixtures are sleek and trendy too.
