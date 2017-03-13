A beautiful family home with vintage charm

Keeping traditional and vintage touches alive is something that many modern Indian families are very comfortable with today. And this trend is getting reflected in the world of home design and decor as well. So today, we will take you on the tour of a luxurious and cosy residence where natural wood, sober tones and vintage style furniture come together for a beautiful living experience. Decorative wallpapers and soft, golden lighting are added attractions from this creation by the interior architects at AM Design.
The sleek TV cabinet, the tall and slender cabinet in the corner as well as the large cupboard are all rendered in dark wood. They complement the flooring nicely and look traditional yet stylish. We also love how the tasteful use of glass lends a modern feel to the furniture.
A large and elegant bay window decked with sheer white and silky beige curtains make this living room luxurious as well as well-lit. Golden and silver stripes of the sofa upholstery, rich wooden flooring and a beautiful chandelier complete the cosy and warm ambiance here.
Lovely printed wallpapers in beige and sophisticated wooden doors make this corridor warm, comfy and attractive. The lights add to the visual appeal too.
Though dark and glossy wooden cabinets lend traditional warmth to this kitchen, their modern design ensures convenience and functionality. Racks and hooks come in handy for organising spices and ladles, while trendy appliances make cooking a dream. There is ample space to accommodate elegant breakfast furniture as well.
A corner in this kitchen has been specifically reserved for a cabinet holding the microwave and a wall-mounted TV which can be watched while enjoying cosy meals.
Gorgeously patterned wallpaper with golden touches, a charming wooden bed, elegant drapes for the bay window and a lovely chandelier make this bedroom regal and soothing. Beige and cream tones pair with golden lighting for a cosy and romantic ambiance, while the vintage style armchair is perfect when you want to read.
A standalone traditional mirror in one corner assists in dressing, while translucent curtains separate the bathroom from the bedroom.
Both the TV unit and the large closet are rendered in dark wood to complement the bedroom’s environment and design style of the home. Frosted glass panels lend a contemporary touch to the closet though.
Take another enjoyable tour - A beautiful and colourful apartment for a modern Indian family