A gorgeously bright and trendy Mumbai residence

Take this tour to see what soft, neutral hues, natural light, sleek designs and modern furniture can accomplish for a home. Lavish use of white, cream and warm wooden elements lends this apartment a spacious, bright and cosy appearance. All rooms come with large glass windows to let sunlight in, and the storage solutions are smart as well. The walls have been used more than the floor for organisational needs, so that easy movement and an airy ambiance can be maintained. Credit for all of this goes to the interior designers and decorators at Squaare Interior.
A sleek and modern wooden TV unit fills the common areas with warmth. The trio of paintings behind the sofa lends aesthetic appeal here.
Wall-to-wall glass windows flood the living and dining spaces with natural light, while white walls, ceiling and floor reflect it generously for a spacious feel. A trendy L-shaped sofa and stylish wood and cream dining furniture make relaxation and eating happy experiences. The fashionably carved false ceiling looks attractive too.
Equipped with a U-shaped layout and smooth, glossy cabinets, the kitchen is a very functional space that allows ample movement. The gleaming black countertop contrasts the white elements nicely, while the splashes of sunny yellow make for a cheerful atmosphere.
Soothing white and light wooden hues dominate this smartly-planned bedroom to make the setting peaceful and welcoming. A couple of floating shelves above the bed help in arranging books and decorative pieces. The corner next to the glass windows accommodates a neat dressing unit, while the left side of the bed has been used to house a study station.
The wall opposite the bed features stylish inbuilt closets with sliding doors and a beautiful niche for the marble temple. Cabinets near the ceiling cater to extra storage needs.
Lightly textured grey panelling, plush textiles and a large, elegant dressing unit are the highlights of this soothing bedroom. Recessed lighting ensures a relaxing and romantic ambiance.
Once again, large glass windows help in filling the bedroom with a cheerful and bright quality. The inbuilt closets look stylish, and come with a niche to hold an artistic bust. A telescope and beautiful photographs add personality to the space.
