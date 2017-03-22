Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A trendy and luxurious family home in Hyderabad

Justwords Justwords
homify Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

Beautiful designs, both soothing and lively colours, stylish lighting and creative ideas come together in this family home we are about to explore today. Equipped with multiple living areas, dining areas, and bedrooms, this residence is a spacious and elegant place to live in. Smart and space-saving storage solutions, decorative wall panels and cosy textiles add to the attraction of the interiors. Every room reflects the personality of the inhabitants and their love for creative touches. Read on to know more about this inspiring Indian project by the interior architects at Enliven Architectural Solutions.

Spacious and bright dining

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Lavish amounts of white paired with wooden touches, sleek designs and fashionable furniture make this dining area bright and inviting.

Creative living

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

This black and white themed living space boasts of a beautiful ethnic wall art, a cosy L-shaped sofa and a creatively carved wooden partition, which separates this zone from the dining yet, visually connects.

Elegance in wood

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Dark natural wood and sleek, trendy lines make this TV unit stunning. Artistic niches in the panels on either side hold paintings as well as the figurine of Lord Ganesha.

Lively TV unit

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Pops of leaf green and sky blue liven up this contemporary TV unit with inbuilt storage. The panel behind the TV is beautifully patterned as well.

Beautiful divine nook

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

A small but elegant pedestal has been mounted against the gorgeous wall in this corner to support Lord Krishna’s statue. Dark and smooth wooden surfaces and ornate wall panels complete the look here.

Innovative shelf

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

This white shelf flaunts an unusual yet attractive texture and comes with customised niches for organising crockery and artefacts.


Wood and white charm

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Glossy white and smooth wooden surfaces have been brought together in a simple yet stylish manner to create unique storage space in this living area.

Bold and modern kitchen

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Splashes of violet add tons of boldness and elegance to this modular kitchen with numerous cabinets. The appliances have been accommodated nicely too, while a large window brings in natural light.

Soothing shades for the bedroom

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Soft and relaxing shades of green and white make this bedroom cosy and welcoming. The patterned bedspread and striped wall panel encasing the AC and featuring neat lighted shelves lend life and charm here.

Unique surprise

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Love for Ferraris and life in the fast lane has been captured beautifully in this bedroom. The black and white headboard, jazzily printed bedding and the smart closet in Ferrari colours and logo make this bedroom one of a kind.

Splash of creativity

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Uniquely shaped mirrors take this simple washbasin unit to a whole new level of wow. The sink is fashionably shaped too.

Here’s another tour - A modern and sophisticated home in Whitefield, Bangalore

33 fascinating entrance designs to get inspired
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks