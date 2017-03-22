A trendy and luxurious family home in Hyderabad

Beautiful designs, both soothing and lively colours, stylish lighting and creative ideas come together in this family home we are about to explore today. Equipped with multiple living areas, dining areas, and bedrooms, this residence is a spacious and elegant place to live in. Smart and space-saving storage solutions, decorative wall panels and cosy textiles add to the attraction of the interiors. Every room reflects the personality of the inhabitants and their love for creative touches. Read on to know more about this inspiring Indian project by the interior architects at Enliven Architectural Solutions.
Lavish amounts of white paired with wooden touches, sleek designs and fashionable furniture make this dining area bright and inviting.
This black and white themed living space boasts of a beautiful ethnic wall art, a cosy L-shaped sofa and a creatively carved wooden partition, which separates this zone from the dining yet, visually connects.
Dark natural wood and sleek, trendy lines make this TV unit stunning. Artistic niches in the panels on either side hold paintings as well as the figurine of Lord Ganesha.
Pops of leaf green and sky blue liven up this contemporary TV unit with inbuilt storage. The panel behind the TV is beautifully patterned as well.
A small but elegant pedestal has been mounted against the gorgeous wall in this corner to support Lord Krishna’s statue. Dark and smooth wooden surfaces and ornate wall panels complete the look here.
This white shelf flaunts an unusual yet attractive texture and comes with customised niches for organising crockery and artefacts.
Glossy white and smooth wooden surfaces have been brought together in a simple yet stylish manner to create unique storage space in this living area.
Splashes of violet add tons of boldness and elegance to this modular kitchen with numerous cabinets. The appliances have been accommodated nicely too, while a large window brings in natural light.
Soft and relaxing shades of green and white make this bedroom cosy and welcoming. The patterned bedspread and striped wall panel encasing the AC and featuring neat lighted shelves lend life and charm here.
Love for Ferraris and life in the fast lane has been captured beautifully in this bedroom. The black and white headboard, jazzily printed bedding and the smart closet in Ferrari colours and logo make this bedroom one of a kind.
Uniquely shaped mirrors take this simple washbasin unit to a whole new level of wow. The sink is fashionably shaped too.
