10 Vastu tips to bring good luck to your home this Holi

Holi, the festival of colors is traditionally celebrated on the last full moon day of the month of Phalgun according to Hindu calendar which could either be end of February or early March. Besides heralding the arrival of spring season, Holi is also a commemoration about victory of good over evil as bonfire is lit the night before to signify the burning of demoness Holika. On this day friends and family arrive all through the day to shower your home and its members with colors, good wishes and share sweets.
While Holi is a celebration of prosperity and togetherness, the festivities can also result in simple teasing and repartees turning into nasty fights when people take this as an opportunity to goad others about their private matters. Though you may avoid inviting wrong people at during Holi this is a time when you cannot turn people away from the door. To ensure that your happy celebrations stay blessed and give happy memories that can be reminisced for years to come, here are some simple vaastu tips. These will keep your home safe and give good vibes to the family members and people that arrive to celebrate the festival of colors with you.
Holi, the festival of colors is incomplete without the worship of dance and song around Radha and Krishna. Most families have idols of both gods in the front yard at a table with a colorful background and make the first offerings of colors and sweets to them before applying colors on each other. To have a prosperous beginning to festivities of the season don't forget to offer prayers to them before beginning your Holi celebrations.
Imprinting your name on the entrance gate or door not only strengthens ownership of the property but also helps trace positivity and good luck back to the house. During Holi it may just make it easier for friends to find your house faster so time can be spent on playing with them instead of shouting directions over the phone. As entrances have to be neat and welcoming the gate has pretty flowers adjacent to the name plate emblazoned on the wall.
An essential part of Holi celebrations involve serving guests with cold milk mixed with dry fruits and sweets. According to Vaastu experts, such an offering must first be made to the lord of prosperity, Ganesh before serving it to guests. This adorable picture of the lucky Ganesh is just the perfect idol that you can place in the living room with trays of flavored milk that people can pick up after greeting each other and also seek blessings to ensure that festivities end well.
The color pink is regarded as the most soothing and suitable for heart and mind by experts so why not use this dark color for furniture that will not become dirty easily when people sit on them with clothes full of rangoli colors. An ideal practice during Holi is stay outdoors so that everyone can enjoy throwing colors on each other without worrying about floor and furniture. But as they would have to be served with few refreshments, this light wicker furniture with dark cushions is ideal for the verandah is ideal to keep the house interiors neat.
According to vaastu norms shoes should not be left in front of the doorway as they drive away good fortune. To maintain a clutter free entrance door during Holi when there are plenty of guests walking in and out of the house install large shoe racks to ensure that outside footwear is keep away. The space just inside and outside the entrance door should always be open and free of clutter like shoes, umbrellas and other objects.
Importance of small water body near the front of the house has been long emphasized by vaastu experts to bring peace and harmony. If you do not have a pool then this is the right time to make a low cost pond or waterfall in your front yard that can be used for splashing around during Holi and later to just relax around. Cool isn’t it?
Use bright solid colors of red, orange and yellow to make rangoli of flowers and auspicious symbols on the ground or on raised platform close to the main door so that people do not step on them. This brings happiness and prosperity into the house and also serves as welcoming décor for guests during festival season.
People visiting the house during Holi will certainly glance around the house to check your latest acquisitions be it furniture or décor. So why not surprise them with this adorable caricature picture of the rising sun by placing it in the east direction of your house. This is also ideal according to Vastu as it helps in establishment for healthy social relations and that cannot be a better time than Holi festivities to fine tune your guest entertaining skills.
These objects have been mentioned in both Fengshui and Vaastu as harbingers of good luck. So if you are looking out for some inexpensive decor for your home this Holi then try out artistic wind chimes that will fill the home with melodious tinkling and also maintain harmony.
Entrance doors look empty and dull with just the shoe-rack to welcome guests. Why not give it a festive lift with colorful plants and flowers this Holi. According to Vasstu placing green plants in the east is also good for maintaining harmonious relationships which may get frayed during the celebrations if things become too boisterous.
