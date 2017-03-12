10 Vastu tips to bring good luck to your home this Holi

Holi, the festival of colors is traditionally celebrated on the last full moon day of the month of Phalgun according to Hindu calendar which could either be end of February or early March. Besides heralding the arrival of spring season, Holi is also a commemoration about victory of good over evil as bonfire is lit the night before to signify the burning of demoness Holika. On this day friends and family arrive all through the day to shower your home and its members with colors, good wishes and share sweets.

While Holi is a celebration of prosperity and togetherness, the festivities can also result in simple teasing and repartees turning into nasty fights when people take this as an opportunity to goad others about their private matters. Though you may avoid inviting wrong people at during Holi this is a time when you cannot turn people away from the door. To ensure that your happy celebrations stay blessed and give happy memories that can be reminisced for years to come, here are some simple vaastu tips. These will keep your home safe and give good vibes to the family members and people that arrive to celebrate the festival of colors with you.