A home from another planet

As the mind-sets and sensibilities turn global, people have become more receptive towards cultures and traditions across the world. So here is a classic example of an Indian house that has been built with a mediterranean touch. Beautifully designed by Ink Architecture, architects in Bangalore, this is a studio apartment that has been planted on a service apartment that overlooks the bustling streets of Indira Nagar, Bangalore. Built in an area of 185 m2, this house is a comfortable and lovable space for a modern couple. Without any further discussion, let's start the tour.
Believe it or not, this place provides one of the best views of the fast-moving and enchanting crowd of Bangalore. The majority of this space is left empty to create a perfect hangout spot that will surely make your guests envious. Cosy seating is built along the wall and is supported by brightly coloured metallic chairs and a stone platform. The dim and soothing lighting makes the perfect ambience to spend a lovely evening besides your loved ones.
The living room of this apartment is so strategically built that it gets to capture maximum sunlight. The huge glass windows span across the entire wall and provide an excellent view of the exteriors. The mute pastel shades along with a neutral coloured sofa set the correct mood for the guests and inmates. The subtly dark cushions and the sleek table linen add a dash of colour. Even the flooring of this room perfectly blends interior décor creating a harmonious effect.
From the other angle, the living room is much brighter and wider. The opposite wall is provided with a wall mounted TV and TV cabinet. A fleet of sleek stairs take you to the beautiful terrace on the top. The studio apartment gets its signature look by the presence of the open plan kitchen that is equipped with a breakfast counter and two bar stools. The slant sunrays on the kitchen counter are the perfect way to start your day with much positivity and bliss.
The storage cabinet or island that is placed in the soft and quiet zone adjacent to the living area, displays a smooth blend of Mediterranean and modernity. This place serves as the mini bar or the liquor station that has different kinds of liquor perfectly displayed in the high-low wall shelf. The centrally placed wooden island steals the entire show with its robust look and distinct charm. Another impressive feature is the sleek glass storage on the sidewall that supports all your delicate collectibles and souvenirs.
Just besides the bar area, you will witness a huge bedroom that is separated using stained sliding glass doors. This relaxing and lounging area comes with a king size bed that is centrally placed to hold our unmoved attention. The other thing that amused us was the brick stonewall with a TV cabinet in front. The interiors of this room are kept subtle to create a perfect place for repose. An accent wall with a wide collection of family pictures adds another personalised touch to the room.
