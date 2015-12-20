A stunning minimalist home for a family

While minimalist furniture and design is in trend lately, it is not always easy to incorporate this pattern in your house. It does require a minimum indulgence of furniture, but the furniture should be appropriate and enough to turn the house into a home. As an additional bonus, we bring to you a house that is surrounded by green beauty and minimalist trends. Designed by architects in Japan is sprawling over two floors. It showcases how modern sensibilities can be clubbed with natural wonders for an ultimate delight. Let’s start the tour with the blue façade.
The façade of this house is a blue ensemble that is built using vertical wooden tiles that have been coloured in the light plastic paint. From the front view you could easily sense the symmetrical placement of doors and windows that make the entrance more endearing. The façade has also been given a refreshing touch with the incorporation of graceful green plants that look just fabulous besides the modern garage. The small area and creative display give this house a minimalist touch.
To maintain the minimalist look and to make use of every possible corner, this apartment comes with an integrated kitchen and dining room. The small zone is effectively built in lengthwise patterns with kitchen on one side and dining table on the other. The dining table is placed on a raised platform that acts as an informal mark of demarcation. Colourful chairs in trendy shapes flank the dining table, which bathes in the light of two suspended statement lights.
The study area of this house is worth admiration. It is built in one secluded corner to prevent any kind of interruption from the house. This place is a converted conservatory as green plants; shrubs and planters on all sides surround the main desk. It overlooks the exterior that adds a distinctive charm and warmth to this zone. The wooden interiors make the perfect counterpart of the adorable green elements. One may also notice the minimum lighting that is done just above the study table to assist in reading and writing.
As we go on the top floor, we could see a mezzanine converted into a living room. Designed perfectly on minimal lines, this area is made brighter by the inclusion of splashes of colours from the blue sofa set and the green indoor plants. You will be amazed to see the effective placement of stools, poufs and a statement light above the TV to complete the modern look. This place is also equipped with a wall in built bookshelf for highlighting the reading indulgences of the owner.
The stairway bridges the gap between the two floors. This intricate display of architectural finesse is responsible for rendering this apartment a unique modern touch. The wooden steps with a metal railing create a sleek display that is supplemented by a wooden wall on the side and a slender storage space at the bottom. This sturdy ensemble is highlighted using a suspended bulb and a corner positioned lamp.
Hope you liked this residence with minimalist decor. Here's another ideabook that will take you through a harmonious home : Engaging tones for a harmonious home
The living room of this apartment is so strategically built that it gets to capture maximum sunlight. The huge glass windows span across the entire wall and provide an excellent view of the exteriors. The mute pastel shades along with a neutral coloured sofa set the correct mood for the guests and inmates. The subtly dark cushions and the sleek table linen add a dash of colour. Even the flooring of this room perfectly blends interior décor creating a harmonious effect.