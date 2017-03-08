Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 simple yet effective tips for a cleaner home

The Writers Hive The Writers Hive
homify Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

Not everyone is disciplined when it comes to keeping their homes orderly, clean and organised. Whereas, I am in fact obsessed with the need to see everything in its place, but I’m aware that there are a few people who find it hard to get their homes sorted.

Finding a nice, tidy and clean home is something everyone would love, but not a task that everyone would want to take up. We accumulate clutter over time and are left with mountains that need to be cleared up.

Today, let me help you deal with the hassle of tidying up your home with tips so your home can look impeccable all the time, with a little effort every day.

1. Clean as you cook

Ericeira - Um apartamento na vila , Rafaela Fraga Brás, Interior Design & Homestyling Rafaela Fraga Brás, Interior Design & Homestyling Kitchen units Wood Grey
Rafaela Fraga Brás, Interior Design &amp; Homestyling

Rafaela Fraga Brás, Interior Design & Homestyling
Rafaela Fraga Brás, Interior Design &amp; Homestyling
Rafaela Fraga Brás, Interior Design & Homestyling

The secret to a clean kitchen in no time is to clean your kitchen s you cook. Let the curry boil and meanwhile you could wash a couple of dishes! Avoid postponing little tasks in the kitchen for later when you can finish them while you cook!

2. Review the order of the room

homify Classic style living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

During the night before you got to bed, gather everything you have been tossing around during the day, like books, cushions and dishes and put them in their place. It will take less than 5 minutes to restore order to your home.

3. Be ready for the coming day

Butterfly Palm Tree (Dypsis lutescens) homify Garden Plants & flowers
homify

Butterfly Palm Tree (Dypsis lutescens)

homify
homify
homify

This follows the previous point, when you are in a hurry in the morning to get to work and send your kids off to school, you hardly have time to clean behind you. So, put everything in order the previous night for a peaceful morning.

4. Make a quick room check

homify Nursery/kid's roomAccessories & decoration
homify

homify
homify
homify

Go room by room to see if everything is in its rightful place. Avoid unnecessary pile up of things off by running a quick check through all the rooms of your home. If you have too many things, then you can get one of these beds that have storage space.

Checkout 8 storage solutions for compact Indian apartments here.

5. Do not forget to keep the desktop clean

Arbeitszimmer, BoConcept Germany GmbH BoConcept Germany GmbH Modern study/office
BoConcept Germany GmbH

BoConcept Germany GmbH
BoConcept Germany GmbH
BoConcept Germany GmbH

If you have a home office, then it will be disastrous to have a desk piled with unnecessary things. Make it a habit to clean up before you got to bed and life can be easier!

6. Ready your work wear the previous night

Elfa Einbauschrank mit grauer Glasfüllung im Schlafzimmer, Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH BedroomWardrobes & closets
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

This tip will not just tidy up your home, but it will also improve your work life. Pick the clothes you want to wear the next day and lay them out so you can get to work on time looking fab!


7. Do not leave clothes all over the house

Mobel Oak Laundry Bin Asia Dragon Furniture from London BathroomStorage
Asia Dragon Furniture from London

Mobel Oak Laundry Bin

Asia Dragon Furniture from London
Asia Dragon Furniture from London
Asia Dragon Furniture from London

Do not leave clothes all over the house – it is very simple. Put the dirty clothes in the laundry bag and the rest in the closet. Your sofa and other furniture are not for your clothes.

8. Always make notes

Corridor Polygon arch&des Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
Polygon arch&amp;des

Corridor

Polygon arch&des
Polygon arch&amp;des
Polygon arch&des

The one thing that successful people swear by – taking notes. Write what you need in a piece of paper and always refer to it before you leave the next day.

9. Organise your closet better

homify Classic style dressing room
homify

homify
homify
homify

The secret to keep your cabinets tidy for longer is to organise. Avoid leaving your clothes outside of this space because later you will only end up messing your home up further.

10. Keep and work away from the room

homify Living roomAccessories & decoration
homify

homify
homify
homify

Keep technology and work out of your bedroom. Keeping gadgets and work-related stuff in your bedroom can interrupt your sleep. Stay organised and get good rest too!

15 Beautiful facades for your two storey house
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks