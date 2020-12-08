Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

15 pictures of cupboards and wardrobes in Indian homes

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Client walk-in-wardrobes, Lamco Design LTD Lamco Design LTD Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers
Loading admin actions …

Including enough storage space in your home is a crucial part of designing. To have a cupboard that not only looks beautiful but is also spacious is something that can take a lot of planning and research. 

For those of you who are looking for inspirational design ideas of wardrobes and cupboards here are 15 pictures that you can use as reference.

1. Modern wardrobes

Storage, London, wardrobes. Absolute Project Management Minimalist bedroom
Absolute Project Management

Storage, London, wardrobes.

Absolute Project Management
Absolute Project Management
Absolute Project Management

If you are looking to incorporate a modern looking wardrobe in your bedroom then adding mirrors like these can be a great way to start. The best part about these mirrors is that they help reflect light to every corner of the room making it bright.

2. Corner wardrobes

Smal Bedroom Design (TV & WARDROBE VIEW) Creazione Interiors
Creazione Interiors

Smal Bedroom Design (TV & WARDROBE VIEW)

Creazione Interiors
Creazione Interiors
Creazione Interiors

If there are numerous corners and angles in your bedroom then designing a similar looking corner wardrobe can be an excellent idea. This wardrobe is the best way to use every inch of floor space available in your room.

3. Glass wardrobes

Master Bedroom Design Creazione Interiors
Creazione Interiors

Master Bedroom Design

Creazione Interiors
Creazione Interiors
Creazione Interiors

Looking for sleek yet spacious wardrobe designs for bedroom? Indian homes can seamlessly incorporate this incredible design in any part of the house. Adding tinted glass panels as doors is a great way to design your wardrobe. These panels not only look amazing but are also lightweight which makes them a much loved option.

4. Plywood cupboard

Wardrobe ZEAL Arch Designs Modern style bedroom Property,Building,Wood,Interior design,House,Lighting,Flooring,Floor,Yellow,Door
ZEAL Arch Designs

Wardrobe

ZEAL Arch Designs
ZEAL Arch Designs
ZEAL Arch Designs

If you are looking for a cheap alternative for designing your wardrobe then using plywood can be a thing to consider, You can easily find numerous designs in similar looking plywoods which can be laminated onto the cupboard itself.

5. Sliding-door cupboard

Ein Traum wird wahr: Ihr begehbarer Kleiderschrank, Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH Modern dressing room Glass Brown
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

One of the best space saving wardrobes of all time is this sliding door cupboard. Not only are these cupboards easy to use but they also look very modern which keeps them in style always.

6. Angular wardrobe

Catalogo Furlan Mobili, de-cube de-cube BedroomWardrobes & closets
de-cube

de-cube
de-cube
de-cube

If the ceiling of your room is tilted at an angle then creating a similar looking cupboard is something that you must consider. The designer for this bedroom has also placed the cupboard between the bed and the study using it as a facade to divide both the areas.


7. Walk-in wardrobe

White walk in wardrobe Lamco Design LTD Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers
Lamco Design LTD

White walk in wardrobe

Lamco Design LTD
Lamco Design LTD
Lamco Design LTD

If you have a spacious room that you want to convert into a storage then this walk-in wardrobe is the perfect option for you. Not only does this wardrobe look grand but it is also a more systematic way of organising your belongings in a dressing room.

8. Floor cupboard

Ground floor Master bedroom wardrobe homify Modern style bedroom
homify

Ground floor Master bedroom wardrobe

homify
homify
homify

Whether you want bedroom cupboards or hall cupboards, this design assures proper utilisation of the total space. Using the additional space available on the floor to extend your cupboard is the right way to go. By doing so you will have additional space for storing things like footwear and bags.

9. Ceiling cabinets

Bedroom wardrobe design with dresser homify Asian style bedroom
homify

Bedroom wardrobe design with dresser

homify
homify
homify

By extending the cupboard towards the ceiling you can cover every inch of the vertical space available which can be a huge bonus for a small house. These spaces can be used to store items that are rarely used like travel bags for example.

10. Bedside cupboards

The single child bedroom homify Modern style bedroom Solid Wood Wood effect
homify

The single child bedroom

homify
homify
homify

If you have a small bedroom and are looking to build storage space into it, than these bedside cupboards can be an excellent idea. You can also install additional shelves on top of the cupboard for storing decoration pieces.

11.Kitchen cupboard

Tall curved shaker cupboard homify Country style kitchen
homify

Tall curved shaker cupboard

homify
homify
homify

Kitchens being one of the most used rooms in any Indian home’s always need proper storage. By building a sleek looking cupboard like this you will be able to maximize your kitchen space without blocking much floor area.

12. Rustic cupboard

Wardrobes, Aristolite Aristolite BedroomWardrobes & closets
Aristolite

Wardrobes

Aristolite
Aristolite
Aristolite

If you are looking to achieve a traditional look for your bedroom than building such elongated wardrobes is the right way to go. You can also add brass handles to these cupboards enhance their beauty.

13. Wall to wall cupboard

Wardrobes, Aristolite Aristolite BedroomWardrobes & closets
Aristolite

Wardrobes

Aristolite
Aristolite
Aristolite

For rooms that need maximum amount of storage space constructing a wall to wall cupboard is something worth a shot. You might think that these cupboards will take a lot of space but by reducing the depth you can not only save space but also make the entire section look beautiful.

14. Coat closet

Wardrobes, Aristolite Aristolite BedroomWardrobes & closets
Aristolite

Wardrobes

Aristolite
Aristolite
Aristolite

If you require more hanging space than shelves then this sleek looking set of closets is the perfect choice for you. These coat closets can fit in any part of the room and you can make them look great by painting them in darker colours.

15. Kids cupboard

Wardrobes, Aristolite Aristolite BedroomWardrobes & closets
Aristolite

Wardrobes

Aristolite
Aristolite
Aristolite

One of the best ways to create a kids cupboard is by adding pictures of animated characters on the doors. You can also paint the wardrobe in bright colours to make it look more attractive.

For more wardrobe designs see our ideabooks

Other smart designs

Kids room refined ! Lakkad Works Eclectic style nursery/kids room kids room, creative kids room
Lakkad Works

Kids room refined !

Lakkad Works
Lakkad Works
Lakkad Works

In search of innovative cupboard designs for bedrooms? Indian homes can benefit from a highly functional creation like this one. Designed by professionals, this built-in wardrobe with lacquered finish features a unique design as it not only provides sufficient space for storage but also has a compact seating space. The cosy seating section allows kids to lie down and read books as the wardrobe has a built-in circular light as well.


Stallion Maroon Wardrobe Bedroom Lakkad Works Minimalist bedroom bedroom, bedroom designs, lakkadworks bedroom design, bed designs, wardrobe designs, sliding wardrobes
Lakkad Works

Stallion Maroon Wardrobe Bedroom

Lakkad Works
Lakkad Works
Lakkad Works

If you wish to add some vibrancy into your room, then beautiful corner wardrobe designs such as this can serve your purpose. Here, the deep purple colour on this wardrobe creates a pleasing contrast with the rest of the neutral colour palette used in the room and assists in elevating the overall décor. Moreover, the mirror embedded on the sliding doors makes the overall structure even more pleasing.


Beautiful and Breezy Bedroom Designs That Will Leave You Amazed
Which of these ideas inspired you the most?


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks