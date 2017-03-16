8 Vintage decor ideas from interior designers in Mumbai

Decorating the interiors of your house is one of the toughest challenges that you can face. There are so many different things that can be used to transform the interiors of a room that its easy to get confused.
To give you an idea, here are 8 vintage decor ideas for your home
One of the most easily available things that you should add while decorating your home is handicrafts. Wood card statement pieces like mirrors and animals can enhance the beauty of the place and will also make it look more conventional. The best part about these statement pieces is that they are easily available all throughout the country and are affordable as well.
Another must have that should be included in your decor is tables. It is not important that you have traditional designs of tables but instead you can convert almost anything into a table by placing a platform on it, like the designer has done with this room. This is also the best way to reuse old furniture and things.
If you are looking to use a vacant space then adding a similar looking bookshelf can also be a great idea. It is not essential that you use a bookshelf only to store books but it can also be used as curio cabinet. Floor to ceiling cabinets like these are very popular decor items.
For incorporating proper sitting you can also add funky looking stools like these which will uplift the entire vibe of the room. The best part about these stools is that they can be customised as per your wish and are included in space saving furniture.
Another great way to use the vertical space available in your room is by adding a focal wall. By simply adding a few mirrors with wooden planks like shown in the picture you will be able to have a unique look room.
Wall decor is a must for any living space small statement pieces like wall hangings, mirrors or paintings can add a touch of beauty without making the place look too crowded. You must remember to make the place look natural and not over decorated.
Although you might think that no one uses candles these days but scattering a few cattle shades around the house can definitely give you a chic look that you desire. These stands are available in various colors and materials.
Another important thing to add to your decor is hanging lights. Whether they are chandeliers or single pieces of light fixtures hanging from the ceiling, it is a must to have such statement pieces to pull the entire look of the room together.
For more decor ideas check out our ideabooks.