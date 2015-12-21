Your browser is out-of-date.

​A white regal escapade

HOMIFY001 HOMIFY001
A project at Borivali, SwitchOver Studio SwitchOver Studio Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
There is no harm in showing extreme opulence and grandeur. So, to help you include royalty and an attractive imperial aura in your home décor, homify brings you a sparkling white apartment in the heart of Mumbai, Borivali. Designed by the Switchover studio in Mumbai, his project basically makes use of subtle tones and pastels that perfectly highlight the royal furniture that collectively imbue the perfect regal charm. Do notice the appropriate use of walls to create trendy storage compartments in each room. Let’s start with our joy ride.

Purity meets royalty

A project at Borivali, SwitchOver Studio SwitchOver Studio Modern living room
SwitchOver Studio

A project at Borivali

SwitchOver Studio
SwitchOver Studio
SwitchOver Studio

This house is blessed with a pure living room feeling. As we step inside the living room, a royal display of elegance welcomes us with open arms. The major part of the décor is kept mute by the use of neutral wall colours, transparent curtains and a white sofa set. What adds to the glamour is the royal armchair with bright cobalt blue cushions and footrest that brings a fiery glow amidst mute surroundings. A textured accent wall further adds a brightening contrast to the peaceful surroundings. The white ceramic flooring gives the room a unified touch.

Royal entrance

A project at Borivali, SwitchOver Studio SwitchOver Studio Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
SwitchOver Studio

A project at Borivali

SwitchOver Studio
SwitchOver Studio
SwitchOver Studio

The house is blessed with a royal entrance or for some people; The Foyer. Just like most of the Indian houses, this area is made functional by including a storage compartment at the very entrance, which is basically the shoe rack. The storage unit id built in the exact companionship of the wooden doors and the subtle white walls. A royal chaise lounge is placed at the very entrance to make act as a complete and comfortable shoe changing station. This zone is well lit and well equipped with door alarm and intercom facilities.

Elegantly simplified

A project at Borivali, SwitchOver Studio SwitchOver Studio Modern dining room
SwitchOver Studio

A project at Borivali

SwitchOver Studio
SwitchOver Studio
SwitchOver Studio

While the dining area is simple, it is supported by a sleek wooden cabinet that is equipped with closed and glass covered drawers to store your precious chinaware. The kitchen on one side and the royal entrance on another flank this place. The dining table is a sturdy white wooden platform perfectly centered amongst the artistically painted upholstery of the chairs. The lighting is kept low and subtle to not overwhelm the place with brightness.

Modern art on cabinets

A project at Borivali, SwitchOver Studio SwitchOver Studio Modern style bedroom
SwitchOver Studio

A project at Borivali

SwitchOver Studio
SwitchOver Studio
SwitchOver Studio

From the very instant of the bedrooms, you will notice two slender wooden cabinets that have been beautifully placed on one corner to act as the perfect storage place. Along with the loft cabinet, this whole ensemble is marvelously created with washed wooden features that along with modernity bring a rustic wooden touch to the room. The sleek golden handles perfectly mingle in the wooden ambience and create a ravishing cabinet décor.

Mystical repose

A project at Borivali, SwitchOver Studio SwitchOver Studio Modern style bedroom
SwitchOver Studio

A project at Borivali

SwitchOver Studio
SwitchOver Studio
SwitchOver Studio

As they say, save the best for the last. Indeed, the bedroom is the best part of the entire house. The subtly coloured wallpaper, pale pink bed and the curvaceous dresser, make it the feel the idea princess paradise. The he glass windows span from one corner of the wall to another to nourish this room with natural goodness and bliss. An array of sleek white lacquered cabinets provides the perfect storage in this relaxing spot.

Hope this architecture has enriched you with many new ideas to embellish your home. Here, we have another beautiful ideabook that will help you spruce up your swimming pool : Tips to spruce up your swimming pool

So, were you inspired by the royal touch of this house? Let us know in the comments below.


