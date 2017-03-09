Wooden warmth and modern elegance in an apartment in Mangalore

As you enter the home, you get a hushed sense of luxury, which delights in the use of gold. Yet, the golden hues bouncing from the ceiling onto the walls and the ethereal drapes are not the only factors that create a sense of dramatic luxury. There are many other factors like the niche that sits all along the periphery of the false ceiling. This niche, apart from being lit by a line of golden lighting, is also one of the defining factors of this space because of the glorious linear layers that it accords to the room. It pretty much sets the tone for the rest of the home, which is also similarly swathed in lines. The sense of symmetry comes and greets you when you enter this space, thanks to the twin fans and the globe of light hanging in between.