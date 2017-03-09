Your browser is out-of-date.

Wooden warmth and modern elegance in an apartment in Mangalore

Justwords Justwords
OTHER PROJECTS, Indoor Concepts Indoor Concepts Living roomAccessories & decoration Wood White
Today’s idea book brings you a golden beauty that is set along the lines of luxury and thrives on the pulsating beat of all things linear. The interior designers and decorators from Indoor Concepts in Mangalore have done a marvellous job of capturing the urban and the rustic in a neat way with these linear elements. The niches, the lighting, the finishes and the overall look brings about a dramatic and sophisticated play of all things fanciful and modern. Come and have a look at this home to know more!

​Play of lines in the main hall

Horizon Homes, Mangalore Indoor Concepts Living roomAccessories & decoration Wood White falseceiling,,contemporarydesign,,homedecor,,interiordesign,,curtains,,lighting,,residence,,simpledesign,,ceilingdesign,,woodwork,,livingroomdesign,,livingroom
As you enter the home, you get a hushed sense of luxury, which delights in the use of gold. Yet, the golden hues bouncing from the ceiling onto the walls and the ethereal drapes are not the only factors that create a sense of dramatic luxury. There are many other factors like the niche that sits all along the periphery of the false ceiling. This niche, apart from being lit by a line of golden lighting, is also one of the defining factors of this space because of the glorious linear layers that it accords to the room. It pretty much sets the tone for the rest of the home, which is also similarly swathed in lines. The sense of symmetry comes and greets you when you enter this space, thanks to the twin fans and the globe of light hanging in between.

​Robust elements for function and good looks

Mohtisham Greenwoods, Mangalore Indoor Concepts BedroomWardrobes & closets Wood Brown wardrobe,,bedroomdesign,,veneer,,woodwork,,woodenwardrobe,,wardrobeideas,,wardrobedesign,,contemporary,,walnut,,homedecor,,interiordesign,,interiorideas
The good design of this home brings in a sense of aesthetics along with robust qualities that house various functional elements. This row of wardrobes is one such example. In this cream bedroom, the designers have once again shown their prowess by taking a darker grain of laminate to clad it into a giant triangle, floating down into straight lines where the handles find a home. On top, there is plenty of storage for the home owners to stock all their belongings. This helps in better organisation too.

​Expansive living room

Horizon Homes, Mangalore Indoor Concepts Living roomAccessories & decoration Wood White falseceiling,,contemporarydesign,,homedecor,,interiordesign,,curtains,,lighting,,residence,,simpledesign,,ceilingideas,,woodwork,,livingroomdesign,,livingroom
This large living room is truly an expansive space. The slim bureau on the side with its glass drawers makes for organisation along with the rows of niches and shelves on the sides. The drapes have artwork on one side while the false ceiling has a line of gold and wood, thanks to the lighting and the wooden panelling.

​Beautiful display

Mohitsham Greenwoods, Mangalore homify Living roomShelves Wood Brown
The wonderful niches along this wooden wall make for a beautiful display corner where lighting makes it all shine in an understated way. Brass accessories and velvety cushions complete the look.

​Urban kitchen

Bellisima, Mangalore Indoor Concepts KitchenCabinets & shelves Wood Black kitchen,,kitchencabinets,,greyandblack,,blackkitchen,,modularkitchen,,modernkitchen,,hobandchimney,,greykitchen,,topcabinets,,loft,,simpledesign,,simplekitchen
The kitchen has a monochrome theme with glass touches. The L-shaped space has plenty of room for various activities and a window for plenty of natural light.

​Romantic reading spot

Kodical, Mangalore Indoor Concepts Living roomStools & chairs Wood Brown rockingchair,,woodenchair,,teakchair,,chair,,armchair,,sitandenjoy,,livingroomfurniture,,bedroomfurniture,,newdesign
The beautiful rocking chair and the mini temple with its rich carving makes this a romantic spot where one can settle with a book.

For more design ideas, take a look at -A beautiful home for a young family in Juhu, Mumbai, designed for 50 lakhs.

An eclectic three-bedroom home in Bengaluru
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

