An eclectic three-bedroom home in Bengaluru

The home that we present to you today is an eclectic one that brings in elegance and luxurious elements to match each other seamlessly. This home has been designed by In Built Concepts, a team of interior designers and decorators in Bangalore. The home has myriad textures and flourishes that define the space and also make it look much larger than what it actually is. This is indeed great for a three-bedroom apartment that is perfect for family living. Come and have a look at this home to know more.