Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

An eclectic three-bedroom home in Bengaluru

Justwords Justwords
3 BHK partement , In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ Classic style living room Plywood Beige
Loading admin actions …

The home that we present to you today is an eclectic one that brings in elegance and luxurious elements to match each other seamlessly. This home has been designed by  In Built Concepts, a team of interior designers and decorators in Bangalore. The home has myriad textures and flourishes that define the space and also make it look much larger than what it actually is. This is indeed great for a three-bedroom apartment that is perfect for family living. Come and have a look at this home to know more.

​Living room in the corner

3 BHK partement , In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ Modern living room Plywood Wood effect
In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ

3 BHK partement

In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ
In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ
In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ

The charming living room is one that brings in a variety of elements for a look that says eclectic. The red chair is matched by the rug and cushions as well as the pattern on the drapes. Also, the concentric circles on the wallpaper for the accent wall and the lighting in the false ceiling make for a wonderful look. The tiled floor and slightly Oriental style furniture render a simple yet luxurious look to the space.

​Comfortable seating in the living room

3 BHK partement , In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ Classic style living room Plywood Beige
In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ

3 BHK partement

In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ
In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ
In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ

The living room has been done up with shades of cream, beige and red. The drapes add some extra colour to define the space and keep things lightweight while the large couch in leather creates a comfortable look. Red chairs in a modern style make for a fun statement!

​Luxurious entertainment center

3 BHK partement , In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ Classic style living room Plywood Wood effect
In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ

3 BHK partement

In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ
In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ
In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ

The designer wooden piece come together in their linear angular style to create the entertainment centre with the lighting and panel for the television, while the wallpaper lends a luxurious look.

​Beautiful carving in the entryway

3 BHK partement , In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ Classic style bedroom Plywood Wood effect
In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ

3 BHK partement

In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ
In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ
In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ

The carved panels with the golden textured brick wall and the lighting on top makes for a beautiful and inviting entryway.

​Elegant dining room

3 BHK partement , In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs Plywood Wood effect
In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ

3 BHK partement

In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ
In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ
In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ

The dining room is around the corner from the entryway and it has the same wallpaper on one accent wall as the living room, which emphasizes on fluid design. The wooden dining table has been clad with a colourful table cloth while a small temple in white marble sits on the side, next to the carved panels of the entryway.

​White kitchen

3 BHK partement , In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ Classic style kitchen Plywood Metallic/Silver
In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ

3 BHK partement

In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ
In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ
In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ

The kitchen is a bright cream hued space where glass also comes to underscore the basic theme of the space along with granite counters and chrome appliances.


​L-shaped layout

3 BHK partement , In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ Classic style living room Plywood Wood effect Property,Cabinetry,Wood,Interior design,Architecture,Floor,Flooring,Hall,Wall,House
In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ

3 BHK partement

In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ
In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ
In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ

The apartment has a Spanish style setting where the dining room lies around the corner as soon as you enter and the living room lies upfront.

​Wooden organisation

3 BHK partement , In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ Classic style bedroom Plywood Wood effect
In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ

3 BHK partement

In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ
In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ
In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ

The large cupboards here with loft-like additions on top and the niche in the centre makes this a well-organized corner, where one can store many essentials. The wallpaper in the centre makes for a fun statement that matches the blue curtains.

Pretty outdoor space

3 BHK partement , In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration Plywood Wood effect
In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ

3 BHK partement

In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ
In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ
In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ

The terrace of this home has been done up with pretty shelves on one wall, holding a few delicate pieces that bring nature in. The orange-tiled floor and the folding chairs are the perfect addition to this space.

For more inspiring ideas, take a look at this article:A beautiful and contemporary apartment in Prabhadevi, Mumbai

20 pictures of spiral staircases for small houses
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks