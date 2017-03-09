An eclectic three-bedroom home in Bengaluru

The home that we present to you today is an eclectic one that brings in elegance and luxurious elements to match each other seamlessly. This home has been designed by In Built Concepts, a team of interior designers and decorators in Bangalore. The home has myriad textures and flourishes that define the space and also make it look much larger than what it actually is. This is indeed great for a three-bedroom apartment that is perfect for family living. Come and have a look at this home to know more.
The charming living room is one that brings in a variety of elements for a look that says eclectic. The red chair is matched by the rug and cushions as well as the pattern on the drapes. Also, the concentric circles on the wallpaper for the accent wall and the lighting in the false ceiling make for a wonderful look. The tiled floor and slightly Oriental style furniture render a simple yet luxurious look to the space.
The living room has been done up with shades of cream, beige and red. The drapes add some extra colour to define the space and keep things lightweight while the large couch in leather creates a comfortable look. Red chairs in a modern style make for a fun statement!
The designer wooden piece come together in their linear angular style to create the entertainment centre with the lighting and panel for the television, while the wallpaper lends a luxurious look.
The carved panels with the golden textured brick wall and the lighting on top makes for a beautiful and inviting entryway.
The dining room is around the corner from the entryway and it has the same wallpaper on one accent wall as the living room, which emphasizes on fluid design. The wooden dining table has been clad with a colourful table cloth while a small temple in white marble sits on the side, next to the carved panels of the entryway.
The kitchen is a bright cream hued space where glass also comes to underscore the basic theme of the space along with granite counters and chrome appliances.
The apartment has a Spanish style setting where the dining room lies around the corner as soon as you enter and the living room lies upfront.
The large cupboards here with loft-like additions on top and the niche in the centre makes this a well-organized corner, where one can store many essentials. The wallpaper in the centre makes for a fun statement that matches the blue curtains.
The terrace of this home has been done up with pretty shelves on one wall, holding a few delicate pieces that bring nature in. The orange-tiled floor and the folding chairs are the perfect addition to this space.
