A home with an Indian touch

A house becomes a home when you give it a personal touch. This house has an Indian touch which makes it feel like home. Join us on this tour to find out how Prism architects and interior designers, based in Mumbai have managed to add an Indian touch to their beautifully designed home.
Let's browse through some of these pictures to get a little inspiration on how to give a home an Indian touch. We hope you will be inspired by this tour.
In this case, the writing on the wall clearly indicates an Indian touch, and not impending disaster fortunately. The hallway is nicely decorated, providing a warm welcome to the rooms. Spotlight lighting on the ceiling in the hallway keeps this space bright and evokes a feeling of spaciousness.
The living room is divided from the dining area by permanent wall partitions made of pieces of wood that reach right up to the ceiling. The wood from the wall partition makes a perfect match with the furniture in the living room and dining area as well, creating a cohesive, wholesome feeling in this living space.
A large traditional Indian painting adds personality, ethnicity, and tradition to this beautiful home. On the other hand, the checked curtains colored in black and muted yellow give the home a neutral, modern touch. Overall this living space is composed of earthy colors that give it a natural, down to earth feel.
From this angle, we can see the wall on the other side. So, the other wall makes the home more intimate and adds more personality to it with its picture frames.
We also get a closer look at the furniture in the living room. As you can see, there is a chaise longue and a comfortable three seater sofa in a creamy off white color that blends perfectly well with the earthy colors dominant in this home. Lastly, let's not forget about the gorgeous lamp hanging outside in the balcony .
The TV wall unit pictured here repeats the same wooden theme we saw earlier, and has a storage cabinet mounted on it. There is also an additional cabinet below the TV to provide more storage and possibly also a space to place some decorations. Sufficient lighting for the TV area is provided by the row of spotlights on the ceiling of the wall unit.
At the entrance, we are greeted by the beautiful wall we saw earlier on in this tour so that we are immersed and integrated into the Indian touch right away. A cabinet with a mirror is set at the entrance for practicalities such as putting the house keys and other things down as soon as you walk in the door, and the mirror is probably more practical on the way out the door. The dark wood compliments the bright white walls with its striking contrast, bringing the space to life.
From this angle, we get a wider view or rather a different angle of the apartment. Overall, we can say that the furnishings and decorations in the apartment are well matched in a uniform kind of way, making the living space feel like one undivided whole although there are some dividers to mark the different spaces out.
We hope you have enjoyed this tour of a lovely home with an Indian touch in Mumbai.